Survey by Instituto Fogo Cruzado covers the metropolitan region; among those hit, 229 died and 771 were injured

An unprecedented survey carried out by the Fire Cross Institute showed that, in just over 6 years, from July 2016 to November 2022, 1,000 people died or were injured as a result of stray bullets in the Metropolitan Region of Rio de Janeiro. Among the victims, 229 died and 771 were injured.

In 2022, the year in which the mark of 1,000 victims was reached, there were 20 dead and 62 injured. According to the data, the worst year in the historical series was 2018, when 252 people were victims of stray bullets (47 deaths and 205 injuries). The Fogo Cruzado Institute highlighted that, in that year, the Metropolitan Region of Rio was under federal intervention, which lasted 10 months.

Clashes

The director of data and transparency at the Fogo Cruzado Institute, Maria Isabel Couto, drew attention to the high number of victims during police actions. Of the 1,000 shot, 624 were hit in the presence of police and 162 died. For the director, the actions and operations obey a logic of conflict.

“The police are not prepared to avoid conflicts, and this is reflected in the high number of victims of stray bullets”said Couto.

In a breakdown by age group, the data show that the majority of those affected were between 18 and 59 years old. Of the total number of victims, 688 were adults (137 deaths and 551 injuries). Among the population over 60 years old, 119 were victims of stray bullets, of which 77 died.

In the population under the age of 18, 87 children and 92 adolescents were hit by stray bullets. Of this total, 21 children and 27 adolescents died. In addition, three babies were shot while they were still in their mother’s womb and only one survived. Of the 10 pregnant women hit by stray bullets, two died and eight were injured.

EFFECTS

The study pointed out that shootings provoke different forms of effects in the population. “Workers miss work, children stop going to school, health units have their services suspended, public transport stops operating. Stray bullets, however, are the cruelest consequence.”assessed the director.

In the period covered by the study, 16 people were victims of stray bullets inside teaching units: one died and 15 were injured. According to the director, the shootings also deeply affect the school community, interfering in the future of children and adolescents.

“Classes are cancelled, exams are missed and teachers and principals have to worry about their own safety and the safety of their students. Uncertainty, trauma and fear of being the next victims of gun violence are direct effects of gunshots that compromise learning. Shots leave marks that go beyond what is on the skin and have consequences that can last for years.”completed.

The clashes still shake the lives of informal workers, who live with the risks on a daily basis. The survey concluded that 9 motorcycle couriers or motorcycle taxi drivers were victims of stray bullets, 3 died and 6 were injured. Another 8 app drivers were shot, half of which died. In addition, 9 street vendors were also hit (1 died and 8 were injured).

Violence also reveals the false sense of security in the internal environment. In the analyzed period, 108 people were victims of stray bullets when they were indoors. Of those, 33 died and 75 were injured. Another 25 people were hit when they were in bars and taverns, resulting in 5 deaths and 20 injuries. Within public transport, 18 people were shot. One of them died.

The study cited data from a Datafolha survey released in 2022, in which 80% of residents of the capital of Rio de Janeiro reported fear of being victims of stray bullets and 59% revealed their intention to change cities, if possible.

APP

Instituto Fogo Cruzado uses technology to produce and disseminate open and collaborative data on armed violence, “strengthening democracy through social transformation and preservation of life”. With the work, the institution produced more than 20 unprecedented indicators on violence in the metropolitan regions of Rio, Recife and Salvador.

“Through a cell phone application, Fogo Cruzado receives and makes available information on shootings, checked in real time, which is in the only open database on armed violence in Latin America”, said Maria Isabel Couto. The application is free and can be downloaded for Android and iOS.

ANSWER

THE Brazil Agency contacted the government of Rio to comment on the survey. In response, the ISP (Institute of Public Security of the State of Rio de Janeiro) forwarded data on crimes against life in general, from January to November 2022. The survey by the Fogo Cruzado Institute deals only with cases of stray bullets, in a broader period .

With information from Brazil Agency.