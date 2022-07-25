PoderData shows that financial situation was stable for 1 in 3 voters. Eight months ago, only 7% reported improvement and 51% worsened.

In the last 6 months, 1 in 5 Brazilians have noticed an improvement in their financial life, while just over twice think that conditions have worsened. The data is from research PowerDate held from the 17th to the 19th of July 2022.

It’s the 2nd time the PowerDate asks respondents how they rate their personal finances today compared to 6 months ago. Now, 20% say life has gotten better, 41% say it got worse and 32% say it stayed the same. Another 7% do not know or prefer not to answer.

Eight months ago, the condition was more serious. In November 2021, only 7% perceived an improvement in their financial conditions in the last 6 months, while 51% said they had worsened.

The survey was carried out by PowerDategroup company Power360 Journalism, with its own resources. Data were collected from July 17 to 19, 2022, through calls to cell phones and landlines. There were 3,000 interviews in 309 municipalities in the 27 units of the Federation. The margin of error is 2 percentage points. The confidence interval is 95%. The TSE registration is BR-07122/2022.

To reach 3,000 interviews that proportionally fill (as they appear in society) the groups by sex, age, income, education and geographic location, the PowerDate makes tens of thousands of phone calls. Often, there are more than 100,000 calls until the interviewees who faithfully represent the entire population are found. Learn more about the methodology by reading this text.

The research captures a period when voters were receiving payments from Auxílio Brasil, a social program instituted by the government to replace Bolsa Família, more associated with the PT governments that preceded Bolsonaro. On July 14, Congress enacted an amendment to the Constitution that increases the amount of the benefit to R$600, but payments with the increased amount should only begin in August.

O PowerDate also asked respondents if they have a reserve of BRL 200 to use in an emergency. Read the results here.

STRATIFICATION

Read below how people from each demographic group (gender, age, region, education and family income) understand their financial situation in the last 6 months.

CROSSING: GOVERNMENT APPROVAL

The research also shows that there is a strong relationship between the evaluation that voters have of the government and their perception of financial life. Today, 41% of those who approve the Bolsonarista management report improvement in their own economic conditions. Among those who disapprove of the federal administration, that number drops to 5%.

