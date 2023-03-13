Home page World

From: Bjarne Kommnick

What will the world look like in 50 years? Researchers and experts dare to make a prognosis: the list ranges from AI in the human body to robots in the operating room.

Barcelona – The world is changing fast. To illustrate: the Internet was invented just about fifty years ago. The World Wide Web has only existed since the 1990s. The world is now fully digitized, with the latest inventions such as the self-charging solar car “Lightyear 0” or one flying motorcycle for everyone A few years ago probably not everyone would have believed it. But what else will the technical future bring us? Researchers dare to make a forecast and look at the world in 50 years.

Industrial fair GSMA Mobile World Congress founding 1987 Exhibitor 2,400+ visitor 109,000

Future in 50 years: Experts believe in the “proximity of technology” to the human body

Researchers, experts and CEOs gather annually at the GSMA Mobile World Congress to present the latest mobile technologies. Made in Barcelona in 2018 business insider a survey among participants of the trade fair on what the world would look like in 50 years from a technological point of view. But even five years later, the relevance of this question is unlikely to have changed.

Researchers believe that AI and humans could merge within the next 50 years. (Iconic image) © IMAGO/Eva Blanco

Brian Wong, CEO and co-founder of the company Kiip, is certain that our future will be determined by AI. “I think the world will change significantly in 50 years in terms of technology.” He believes in the concept of “proximity of technology”, as he calls it himself. So technology that is on the body.

“Brain-AI interface”: researchers believe in the merging of humans and machines

Accordingly, he suspects that the brains, eyes, ears and stomachs will be connected to AI in the future. He explains: “Nutritional supplements are already a thing, it’s crazy, you literally take these pills, these robotic pills that obviously can see what you’re eating, it’s amazing”.

Rand Hini, CEO of the company Snips, also believes in this: “It is very difficult to predict the future in 50 years, but I am sure that there will never be an artificial intelligence that is super intelligent and simply takes over people, but there may be brain-AI interfaces that will allow us as humans to combine our horizontal intelligence with the vertical execution capabilities of artificial intelligence.”

“Many applications will be assisted”: Will AI help in the operating room in the future?

For Hini, a combination of both is better than just artificial intelligence without human control. Mahadev Satyanarayanan, associate professor at Carnegie Mellon University believes, “Many applications that we do unaided today will be assisted.”

For example, a surgeon in a hospital working on a patient would have “so have an angel looking over their shoulder and offering helpful guidance when they may have made a mistake or are about to make a mistake.” However, completely AI-controlled interventions are also possible in the future.