The Pompeiana float won the 2024 edition of the flowery course of Sanremo, returning after 5 years: the last parade dates back to 2019. On the second step of the podium Riva Ligure, in third place Taggia. Special award from the jury, chaired by the Sanremo rowing paralympic athlete Amanda Embriaco, for the creation of Santo Stefano al Mare. Floats from 11 municipalities participated in the event, as well as three out of competition – Sanremo, Mentone and Locarno – on the theme of the outdoors. Pompeiana was making its debut with a float dedicated to snorkeling. Mayor Vincenzo Lanteri is incredulous. «Undoubtedly in which we participated aware of our limits. This result rewards the sacrifices of many citizens who spent, to the limit of human endurance, hours and effort. It is a result due to their commitment to their creativity, to their attachment to the country. I want to express from the bottom of my heart my gratitude, my esteem and my affection for them. I must say that I am a lucky mayor because Pompeiana is a truly magnificent town. I must also thank the Municipality of Sanremo for offering us this precious opportunity and for giving us an economic contribution which proved to be decisive, and the Municipality of Cipressa of my dear friend Filippo Guasco who made the wagon available to us and all those who wanted to donate material such as foliage and flowers, meeting our difficulties, demonstrating great sensitivity”. Lanteri then mentions the person who «stood out for her mastery, creativity and ingenuity, Paola Masutti, without whom this masterpiece would not have been created, and all those who gave a precious contribution such as our blacksmith, who built the tower, sculptor. Then the final phase of flower decoration in which you can see the skill, passion and aesthetic sense of many people who gave life to a winning creation.” There were 50 thousand spectators who filled the Italo Calvino seafront to watch Sanremoinfiore 2024, 300 buses arrived from all over Italy. «We worked on a new idea – explains the mayor of Sanremo Alberto Biancheri – that is to bring flower floats from municipalities outside the province of Imperia into the parade for the first time, with Mentone and Locarno joining as guests. Menton's participation is not a casual one, we have just signed a twinning which is not on paper, but concrete, with a view to cross-border cooperation which sees 3 million euros of European funds invested. I thank those who made this beautiful event possible – concludes Biancheri – and in particular all the volunteers and those who worked behind the scenes”.

