The Saudi Capital Market Authority said, in a statement on Monday, that foreign ownership in the market rose to about 347 billion riyals at the end of 2022, equivalent to 14.2 percent of the total value of free shares in the main market, up from about 86.86 billion riyals in 2018, which represents 3.77 billion riyals. Percent of the total value of free float shares in the main market for that year.

Since 2015, when the Saudi financial market was opened to foreign investors directly, the Saudi market has moved from a local market to a market in which the foreign investor contributes more than 17 percent of daily trading, after it had not exceeded 4 percent, according to the Capital Market Authority’s statement.

The main financial market in the Kingdom witnessed a rise in foreign investments to reach historically unprecedented record levels, as net foreign investment exceeded 180 billion Saudi riyals from 2018 to 2022, and the contribution of foreign investors to company offerings doubled, in addition to the increase in the ownership of foreign investors in the market. Saudi debt instruments increased more than 10 times since the debt instruments market was opened to all categories of foreign investors without restrictions at the end of 2020.

The rate of increase in foreign investments during the year 2022 is the highest since the market joined the emerging market indices in 2019, which contributed to the increase in the ownership of qualified foreign investors by 1877 percent by the end of 2022 to reach 271.23 billion riyals, compared to 13.7 billion in 2018 and 134.48. One billion riyals in 2019, while the ownership percentage of qualified foreign investors represented 78 percent of the total foreign investments in the Saudi market at the end of last year.

The Capital Market Authority’s Undersecretary for Listed Companies and Investment Products, Abdullah bin Ghannam, said that the Authority aims to increase the participation of foreign investors in the Saudi financial market through many efforts made by the Authority during the last period, most notably allowing foreign investors to invest directly in debt instruments, and approving… Instructions for international securities depository centers, which contribute to facilitating the procedures for attracting foreign investments in the market for sukuks and local debt instruments, and the recent adoption of draft rules regulating foreign investment in securities, to achieve a great convergence between the requirements for opening investment accounts for foreign and local investors, and facilitating the entry procedures for investors. foreigners to the Saudi financial market, and making it more available in other investment categories.

He added that the strategic plan of the Capital Market Authority and its main axes aim to raise the status of the Saudi market and its classification globally in a way that contributes to raising the attractiveness and efficiency of the financial market and enhances its competitiveness regionally and internationally, which includes raising the market’s attractiveness to foreign investors as one of its strategic goals.