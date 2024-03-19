





06:31 The approval of bicameralism in Peru, a controversial measure. © France 24

Although in many societies a bicameral Congress is perceived as a democratic strength, for most Peruvians it can be synonymous with more corruption. In 2018, the Peruvian people had already voted overwhelmingly against this possibility in a referendum, but the country's Chamber of Deputies approved in March 2024 the return to bicameralism, with the creation of a Senate by 2026, without returning to subject this measure to public scrutiny. How is this massive rejection by Peruvians to expand their Parliament explained and what does the return to a bicameral Congress imply? We explain it.