





The civil war in Sudan is heading towards its first anniversary, invisible, but converted into one of the worst humanitarian disasters in the world.

Invisibilized in the media by the wars in Gaza and Ukraine, the civil war in Sudan, between the two most powerful generals in the country and their armies, leaves, a year after its beginning, a desolate society. In April 2023, clashes broke out between the Sudanese Army and the paramilitary group Rapid Support Forces. A war that was forged after decades of the military regime of Omar al-Bashir, in which both the Army and the Support Forces quickly gained power around the dictator. Now 18 million people are at risk of famine, despite being a country rich in different natural resources, such as oil and gold, which paradoxically finances one of the sides.