Invisibilized in the media by the wars in Gaza and Ukraine, the civil war in Sudan, between the two most powerful generals in the country and their armies, leaves, a year after its beginning, a desolate society. In April 2023, clashes broke out between the Sudanese Army and the paramilitary group Rapid Support Forces. A war that was forged after decades of the military regime of Omar al-Bashir, in which both the Army and the Support Forces quickly gained power around the dictator. Now 18 million people are at risk of famine, despite being a country rich in different natural resources, such as oil and gold, which paradoxically finances one of the sides.
