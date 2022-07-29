The US presented two consecutive quarters of negative growth, which is technically defined as a recession, although the Fed considers that the country is not in that situation yet. After this, fears have increased that a new crisis will begin in the country. In 5 Minutes we discuss with the help of experts what implications a possible recession could have, how deep it could be given the current situation and how this situation would affect Latin America.

