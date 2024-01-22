



In the first week after President Daniel Noboa declared an “internal armed conflict” in Ecuador, the Government detained 1,975 people. © France 24

With the 'Fénix Plan', President Daniel Noboa has promised to eradicate insecurity in Ecuador. In the style of his counterpart from El Salvador, Nayib Bukele, he has deployed soldiers on the streets and detained almost 2,000 people in just one week, he also announced the construction of two mega prisons and changed the country's military leadership, after it was demonstrated that State officials have collaborated with criminal gangs. The president keeps many of the details of this plan secret, which generates fears among human rights defenders. H H. considering that it does not guarantee the constitutional rights of the population. We explain what it is about.