2023 was a year marked by natural disasters that left tens of thousands of dead in different countries. A magnitude 7.8 earthquake left 55,000 dead in Turkey and Syria, another magnitude 6.8 devastated southern Morocco, and the overflowing of two dams devastated the city of Derna in Libya. What has happened to the communities that were affected?

In February, an earthquake measuring 7.8 on the Richter scale unleashed one of the largest humanitarian disasters in Turkey and Syria in recent times. In Turkey alone, 48,000 people died, 3.3 million were displaced and 273,000 buildings were destroyed, according to the UN. In addition, some families still report missing people, although there is no official figure.

Thousands of families are now exposed to the cold of winter, forced to live in tents. Adrià Rocha, France 24 correspondent, who has visited affected regions such as Antioquia in recent months, affirms that many people today feel forgotten by the State, while living in tents or containers.

“They feel abandoned, with brutal unemployment, the streets are completely destroyed, many buildings have not yet been demolished, the city is half destroyed and this creates many problems for the people who live there, such as exposure to constant dust, children “They have to go to school in living conditions that are much worse than those of other children…”, says Rocha.

More than 200,000 buildings in Türkiye were demolished due to the risk of collapse. AP – Metin Yoksu

The State aims to provide 255,000 new homes. He said it will cover 60% of the costs, but those affected will have to pay the other 40%, with repayable loans over 20 years. According to official data, 3,000 apartments were already under construction in the first six months after the earthquake.

Reconstructions have begun in some regions far from city centers. However, Rocha points out that these tasks are bringing more complications for the communities. “Many residents of the towns that are now being rebuilt complain that many of their lands have been expropriated by the State,” to give them to builders, explains the journalist.

Another problem has come with the demolition of thousands of buildings. Some studies have found asbestos (or asbestos) in the environment of affected regions. This material was widely used in construction for decades, before being classified as carcinogenic by the WHO, since its fibers, when inhaled, can remain stuck in the lungs.

A young man walks past excavators working to clear debris from collapsed buildings, six months after a 7.8 magnitude earthquake hit southeastern Turkey. AFP – OZAN KOSE

“The Government promised that the destruction of the buildings would be done by throwing water on top of the rubble so that dust would not come out, this is not happening and this causes the atmosphere to be full of dust and much of this dust is asbestos (…) That It makes us fear that many cases of cancer could be caused,” says Rocha.

In addition to these problems, some families still report missing relatives after the earthquake.

Armed conflict hampers aid in Syria

In northern Syria, after the earthquake, the United Nations counted 5,900 people dead, 392,000 families displaced, a total of 8.8 million affected and 9,100 buildings collapsed.

In the country, the situation is even more complex, the ongoing war since 2011 has made it difficult for humanitarian aid to enter. Shipments to the affected areas became a political battleground between the government of Bashar al-Assad, supported by Russia, and armed opposition groups, such as the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham militia, a former affiliate of Al-Qaeda, which dominates the affected area.

This situation has left the region’s inhabitants more vulnerable. Before the earthquakes, 4.1 million people were already dependent on humanitarian assistance to survive, according to the UN.

A man and a child walk in a camp for internally displaced people in Al-Bab, northern Syria, on May 29, 2018. © AP – Lefteris Pitarakis

Earthquake in Morocco

In September, another 6.8 magnitude earthquake claimed 2,900 lives in Morocco. It collapsed houses, roads in the High Atlas region and buildings in the city of Marrakech and other cities in the region.

Many families still live and sleep outdoors. “People survive as best they can, with the help of family members and associations that continue to distribute basic aid, but there are many families that have no income, the unemployment situation is very worrying. After the earthquake, many local businesses collapsed,” says Sofia Català, France 24 correspondent in the African country.

The Government announced that it will allocate about $250 a month in aid to affected families, about $8,000 to rehabilitate homes and $14,000 for those that have to be completely rebuilt. But many families say they are not receiving monthly aid, the correspondent says.

A man who lost his wife and daughter in the earthquake, sits in what used to be his home, in the town of Amizmiz, outside Marrakech, Morocco, on Thursday, September 14. AP – Mosa’ab Elshamy

And although the reconstruction of buildings began quickly in some parts of the city of Marrakech -mainly public or tourist establishments-, highly affected by the earthquake; In rural areas these repair tasks have not been implemented as quickly.

“The main challenge right now is that these affected people who continue to live in outdoor tents in (the High Atlas region) can spend the winter in the best possible conditions,” says Català. “It is vitally important that the measures announced by the Government be implemented effectively,” he adds.

Deadly floods in Libya

That same week, in Libya, Storm Daniel devastated the coastal city of Derna.

The collapse of two dams near the city, due to the intense rains that Daniel brought and the poor conditions in which these infrastructures were found, left at least 11,300 dead and homes, businesses, and entire streets destroyed. A total of 250,000 people were affected and 43,000 displaced, according to the UN. By early November, more than 8,000 people were still missing.

The Libyan Government has begun to distribute compensation of about 10,000 dollars to the affected citizens, but the aid falls short and the catastrophe has been aggravated by the deep political crisis in the country, which began in 2011.

Libya is divided between two rival powers. On the one hand, the House of Representatives, located in the west, controls most of the affected areas. On the other hand, there is the Government of National Unity, recognized by the West, based in Tripoli. Both have had difficulties in agreeing on care for victims and reconstruction.

First responders and family members sit in front of collapsed buildings following recent flooding caused by Mediterranean Storm Daniel, in Derna, Libya, Monday, September 18, 2023. AP – Muhammad J. Elalwany

The UN said in early November that it had provided assistance to some 180,000 people, with food, money and shelter kits. An aid that the entity itself also assures is far below the needs of the local population. “Relief efforts here remain critical, our urgent appeal for $71 million for flood response is less than 50% funded,” Stéphane Dujarric, spokesman for the United Nations secretary general, said at the time.

As the months progress, many of the affected families, in addition to coping with the deaths of many of their loved ones, have still not been able to recover a home to live in and the weight of these natural disasters has fallen on them. With ongoing conflicts such as the war in Gaza and other natural tragedies that will occur in 2023, many fear being forgotten.