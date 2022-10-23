On October 30, Brazilians will go to the second round of the presidential elections to choose between the leftist Luiz Inácio ‘Lula’ da Silva and the ultra-conservative Jair Bolsonaro. The new president will face multiple challenges such as polarization, hunger and poverty of millions of inhabitants, political violence and deforestation in the Amazon. We explain it.

