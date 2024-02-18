



2024 will be a decisive year for the war in Ukraine, in which both Moscow and kyiv seek to strengthen themselves on the battle front. © France 24

This February 24 marks two years since the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Over the past year, the conflict has bogged down in a war of attrition, with hundreds of thousands dead on each side of the front. By 2024, there are many challenges for both sides, which are trying to gain military superiority. Russia has already put a war economy into full gear and Ukraine relies on its Western allies for artillery and air defense munitions, the shortage of which on the front lines has given Russia an advantage. In this In 5 Minutes we explain this and other aspects that will mark the course of the conflict in the third year of war.