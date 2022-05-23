The war in Ukraine has strained relations in a key region of the world: the Arctic. This frozen territory is decisive to reduce the temperature of the planet. But with climate change and melting ice, more and more interests are hovering over it.

Eight countries have a coast in the Arctic (Canada, Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Russia, Sweden and the United States), these are part of what is called the Arctic Council, which for decades has ensured stability in the region .

However, with the melting, what are estimated to be the largest oil and natural gas reserves in the world could be at the hands of the countries present there, and others.

Among them are Russia and the United States, at the head of NATO, which is increasingly pressing to expand in a territory in which Russia is the country with the largest coastline. On the other hand, China, although not part of the Arctic territory, aspires to become a “polar power”.

And it is that, apart from fuel reserves, the melting of the ice could bring with it the opening of the so-called Northern Sea Route, which could alter world trade by shortening other paths, such as those that pass through the Suez Canal or from Panama.

In 5 Minutes we explain what interests are behind this territory and why its fragile governance is threatened.