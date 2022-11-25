New York.- Nearly 140,000 people paid $8 for a subscription to Twitter Blue between November 10 and 15, the New York Times reported.

The outlet cited data from Travis Brown, a Berlin software developer, who found more than 137,000 accounts with Twitter Blue subscriptions between November 10 and 15 using a computer program.

The program downloaded data, including user lists, screen time, the date they joined Twitter, and verification status.

Brown found that the typical Twitter Blue subscriber had around 560 followers, but some had over a million, including Mika Salamanca, a YouTube creator with 3.9 million Twitter followers; the Arabic news site, Alwatan News with 2.7 million followers.

Many Twitter Blue subscribers were far-right influencers like Kenosha shooter Kyle Rittenhouse, Libs of TikTok, and Catturd2.

Brown’s data showed that thousands of subscribers were linked to some 5,000 right-wing Twitter accounts that had been flagged for promoting extremist ideas. Some were also listed by Cornell University for posting voter fraud conspiracy theories.

Twitter and Travis Brown did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the data outside of normal business hours.

The launch of Musk’s Twitter Blue subscription has been marked by chaos. The $7.99 subscription feature initially launched on November 5, a day after Musk laid off 50 percent of the company’s roughly 7,500 employees.

Upon its release, various trolls abused the blue check mark, posing as high-profile figures such as George W. Bush, Tony Blair, and OJ Simpson.

Companies like Volkswagen, Audi, Pfizer and more were scared off by this and stopped advertising on the platform. As a result, Musk revoked the payment verification system on November 6.

The chaos continued when Musk made the feature available again on November 11, before revoking it the same day. Musk later said that he planned to relaunch Blue on November 29.

On Monday, Musk said the relaunch of Twitter Blue is on hold until the platform can address phishing issues with “confidence.”