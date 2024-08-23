Mexico City.- After the United States ambassador to Mexico, Ken Salazar, criticized judicial reform, the president-elect, Claudia Sheinbaum, argued that in 43 of the 50 states of the American Union, judges are elected by direct vote.

“Very relevant information: in 43 of the 50 states of the United States of America, judges are elected by popular vote,” Sheinbaum posted in a clear response to the Ambassador.

This afternoon, Salazar said in a press conference that the reform to the Judicial Branch, which considers the direct election of judges, puts the functioning of democracy at risk and jeopardizes trade integration between both countries. Sheinbaum previously reiterated in a press conference that the judicial reform not only proposes an innovative way of choosing justice administrators, but also guarantees transparency.

The Morena member urged judges to run in future elections because if they are “very good” and have an extraordinary resume, said Sheinbaum, people will vote for them.

There is no risk with reform and we do not accept interventionism.-Monreal

Senator Ricardo Monreal rejected the idea that judicial reform poses a risk to democracy in Mexico and stressed that they do not allow any type of “intervention” in the drafting of laws.

In an interview, he considered that Salazar has not read the entire draft of the reform and announced that he will send him the “fragments” that guarantee that this will not happen. “First, it is an opinion that I respect, I do not share it, I believe that he has not read the entire reform, he is a friend of mine and I am going to send him the fragments, the paragraphs, the articles that guarantee that what he is concerned about will not happen,” he said. Upon leaving the transition house, where he met with Sheinbaum, the senator considered that Salazar’s statement is only the opinion “of a foreign representative.” “We have decided to continue with the analysis, with the dialogue, with the judicial reform. I think that (the Ambassador) changed his opinion a lot from a few months ago to now,” he considered. “In the United States, of course, in most states the judges are elected, and even in some states and provinces sheriffs and fire chiefs are elected. We are going to deepen the democratic path in the Judicial Branch.” – Will they pay no attention to the statement? he was asked. “We don’t have to pay attention to it, we simply respect it; the day that he or some foreigner has the capacity to legislate in Mexico, they will be able to do so,” he responded. “It is normal that they are reacting like this, we are going to continue defending the autonomy of our country, we do not believe in external interference, in the formation and construction of our normative system.” After emphasizing that no foreigner can intervene in the construction and drafting of Mexican norms, he said that they will act responsibly and in accordance with the popular mandate. The Morena member practically took it for granted that a paragraph will be incorporated into the draft of the bill to add the figure of “faceless” or “identityless” judges for cases of organized crime, as proposed by President López Obrador. In this way, he argued, the safety of the judges and their families will be guaranteed.