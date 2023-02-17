The accident occurred in the small rural town of Arcapotla in northern Mississippi, about 60 km south of Memphis, Tennessee..

Tate County Sheriff Brad Lance was quoted by WJTV 12 as saying that the unidentified gunman broke into a store, shot dead a man, then went to a nearby home and killed a woman..

The station added that he then went to a house where he believed he was living and shot and killed two people there.

She said that the deputy mayor spotted a car matching the description of the suspect’s car and tried to stop it, but its driver continued on his way and was chased until he was arrested in a house..

The station added that the police found two other victims in that house, one dead in a car and the other dead on the road.

Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves said on social media that authorities had arrested a man believed to have acted alone and did not yet know the motive behind what he did.