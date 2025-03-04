A study published in the magazine The Lancet, On the occasion of World Obesity Day, he states that, by 2050, more than half of the adult population and one third of all children and adolescents will live overweight. Although countries such as China, India and the United States will form a large part of the statistics, the report indicates that regions will appear that so far do not usually appear in obesity indices, such as sub -Saharan Africa.

“To date, no country has managed to stop the growing overweight and obesity rates in adults. If you do not immediately and effectively intervene, overweight and obesity will continue to increase throughout the world,” mentions the work created by dozens of scientists around the world.

Specialists point out that this is one of the most important works on the prevalence and evolution of obesity worldwide. Its analysis required to extract solid data from 1,350 sources (from 204 countries and between 1990 and 2021) to complete a database of people over 25 overweight. Then, they used computational models to project the growth rate by 2050.

Assuming that nothing changes in the treatment for the combat and prevention of obesity, in 25 years, 3.8 billion adults will live overweight. This figure represents more than half of the world adult population, according to the most recent calculations. In other words, One in three adults will experience some degree of obesity by 2050. Almost all obese people will concentrate in less than 100 countries. United Arab Emirates will have the greatest prevalence of obesity in men, while Tonga, in Oceania, will bring together the largest population of overweight women.

The work He explains that the increase in obesity in adults will continue as long as child obesity rates are not reduced due to their close relationship. “Since the global prevalence of obesity in children and adolescents has increased by 244% in the last 30 years, and a 121% increase in the next 30 years is expected, it is unlikely that trends in the prevalence of obesity in adults decrease,” he says.

Obesity is a medical condition in which a person has an excess of body fat. Doctors currently measure the degree of affectation according to the body mass index (BMI). From a BMI of 30, a person is considered with obesity, while overweight is an BMI of between 25 and 29.

Some health authorities consider obesity as a pandemic because it affects a large part of the world, increases its scope quickly, generates negative health consequences, implies great costs for countries and depends largely on environmental, genetic and social factors. In addition, adding it to the category of epidemic implies that nations must take actions to mitigate their propagation.

Concept of an overweight population.Kateryna Kon/Science Photo Library/Getty Images

“It is imperative that urgent, bold and integral initiatives are adopted to allow multisectoral collaboration and promote structural reforms to address the factors that promote overweight and obesity at the individual and population level. Although new generation obesity medications seem promising, with touch and for the entire system, public health strategies will remain crucial to achieve a generalized and sustainable impact, ”concludes the scientific article.