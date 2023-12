Karine Jean-Pierre, White House press secretary, during a statement about the increase in cases of anti-Semitism in the country | Photo: EFE/EPA/ANNA ROSE LAYDEN / POOL

A Secure Community Networkthe largest Jewish security organization in the United States, tracked approximately 200 threatened attacks against synagogues and other institutions linked to Judaism in the country over the weekend.

According to the survey released by the security company, on Sunday morning (17), 199 threats were registered in the last 24 hours, almost 100 in California and 62 in Arizona. Synagogues in at least 17 states, in addition to Washington DC, were affected, according to American press reports.

The organization stated that, despite the fear, none of the threats were considered credible after local investigations. However, some of the synagogues mobilized, such as one in Boulder, Colorado, which stopped Shabbat morning services on Saturday (16), and a congregation in western Massachusetts, which canceled a meeting on Sunday (17).

In Alabama, a Jewish lawmaker published a video on social media showing the moment the Torah reading was interrupted at an institution he is part of and everyone present was ushered out.

Intimidations, which occur mainly over the internet, have grown significantly since the start of the war in the Middle East between Israel and the terrorist group Hamas.