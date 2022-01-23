In 24 hours, Brazil recorded 157,393 more cases of covid-19. In the accumulated, the country accumulates 23,909,175 cases of covid-19 since the beginning of the pandemic.

There are still 1,438,072 cases in follow-up, of people who had the confirmed covid-19.

Data compiled by the secretariats and the Ministry of Health point to 622,801 deaths due to complications from covid-19. In 24 hours, 238 deaths were confirmed.

In total, 21,848,302 people recovered, representing 91.4% of cases.

The data are in the balance sheet released tonight by the Ministry of Health. The update gathers information on cases and deaths sent by the state health departments.

States

According to the balance sheet of the Ministry of Health, the state with the highest number of deaths from covid-19 is São Paulo (156,310), followed by Rio de Janeiro (69,674), Minas Gerais (56,941), Paraná (40,982) and Rio Grande do Sul. (36,635).

The states with the fewest deaths resulting from the covid-19 pandemic are Acre (1,855), Amapá (2,036), Roraima (2,086), Tocantins (3,983) and Sergipe (6,072).

