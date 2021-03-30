In less than 24 hours more than 92,000 people over 75 years old registered to receive the coronavirus vaccine. The official website of the City was enabled after noon on Monday and from that moment thousands of residents of Buenos Aires left their data to be contacted and get an appointment.

As confirmed by the Ministry of Health to Clarion, they have already begun to contact the people who registered and to deliver shifts; the first were granted for this Wednesday and will continue to vaccinate during Easter. The minister of the area, Fernán Quirós, indicated in a radio interview that they hope to receive 70 thousand doses of Sinopharm vaccines that in these hours they will be arriving from China; it is a shipment of more than 900 thousand vaccines.

In this first stage, the registration of seniors who are between 75 and 79 years old was enabled. After the first day, you have signed up almost 93% of the residents of this age group. With these numbers, it is assumed that there are parameters that have driven people’s confidence in vaccination.

First, the reality data regarding the mortality rate in the City: in the age group of +80 the fatality climbs to 28.20% (out of a total of 12,575 confirmed cases of coronavirus infections). The fatality rate drops to 14.08% in people who are between 70 and 79 years old; and it is 5.09% in the 60 to 69 age group.

Those over 75 years old will begin to be vaccinated from this Wednesday in the City. Photo: Andrés D’Elía

And on the other hand, the confidence in vaccines, including the one of Chinese origin, Sinopharm, which it was recently authorized by the ANMAT (National Administration of Medicines, Food and Technology) to be applied in people over 60 years of age. Previously, the approval that Sputnik had received from international publications, although in Argentina it had also been authorized by ANMAT.

In particular, vaccination policies – general and for the entire population – were expanded both at the country level and in the Buenos Aires area; in the City of Buenos Aires increased more than double in the last 20 years, when the number of inhabitants remains the same. In 1999, 1,082,845 doses were applied (15,243 were anti-influenza) and in 2019, 2,473,409 doses (558,264 anti-influenza doses).

The City of Buenos Aires has an important population of older adults. According to data from the Statistics and Census Directorate -based on projected figures from the last national census of 2010- there are 122,866 people who are between 70 and 74 years old; other 99,037 who are between 75 and 79 years old; and 148,787 who are over 80 years old.

About the registrationAs of Thursday, neighbors between 70 and 74 years old will also be able to sign up. It does not imply that those who are older cannot continue to sign up, neither the health personnel, nor the teachers. When registering, you should only select the option that corresponds to your occupation or condition.

Where to register

In the official Web from the city. Once you enter the page, you have to look for the form.

The data requested by the form

Name, surname, address, contact information -cell, landline or email-, document and the procedure number, that eleven-digit number that is to the right of the DNI number. In addition, it must be clarified whether the person has, or not, medical coverage from seven specific providers.

Can it be completed by someone else?

Yes, the form allows a family member, friend, volunteer or companion to fill out the information. You must leave name, surname, a telephone number, email and ID.

SC