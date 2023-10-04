The Soccer World Cup will commemorate its 100 years in 2030 with an unprecedented version. This Wednesday, October 4, FIFA announced that Morocco, Spain and Portugal have been named hosts of the 2030 Soccer World Cup. While Uruguay, Argentina and Paraguay will host the opening matches to commemorate the centenary of the tournament.

The invitation is to celebrate the biggest football party on three continents: Africa, Europe and America. This was decided by FIFA after extensive consultations with all confederations and given the importance of commemorating the centenary of the World Cup.

The FIFA Council unanimously agreed that Morocco, Portugal and Spain will host the event in 2030 and will automatically qualify based on the allocation of existing places.

Furthermore, since the first FIFA World Cup was held in Uruguay in 1930, the Council decided to organize a unique centenary celebration ceremony in the country’s capital, Montevideo, as well as three World Cup matches in Uruguay, Argentina and Paraguay, respectively.

“In a divided world, FIFA and football are uniting,” said FIFA President Gianni Infantino.

Reactions to an unpublished drink

“The place where it all began.” That was the reaction of the president of the South American Football Confederation (Conmebol), Alejandro Domínguez, through his X account, formerly known as Twitter.

The news was well received by several world football leaders, as well as the countries that will participate in this unprecedented event.

From Uruguay, the country where the World Cup began in 1930, the Football Federation published: “Everyone will be welcome to the legendary Centenario Stadium.”

For its part, the Paraguayan Football Association (APF) expressed its pride in being part of this historic moment.

In Europe, the Royal Spanish Football Federation said that “they are ready to build the best World Cup in history.” While, in Africa, King Mohamed VI of Morocco welcomed FIFA’s decision.

With Reuters

News in development…