A car with a petrol engine, an electric motor and a larger battery is more expensive than a car with only a petrol engine. That makes sense, but not if it’s up to Nissan. By 2026, the construction costs of electrified powertrains must be thirty percent lower than in 2019. At that time, hybrids must be just as expensive as cars that run purely on petrol.

Nissan is working on a modular system called ‘X-in-1’. Depending on the car or the desired power, parts can be adapted. The goal is that all cars with this system can be built on one production line. Using the same parts as much as possible saves development and production costs. And so the purchase price is lower.

Nissan currently already has a 3-in-1 powertrain as a prototype. Here the motor, the inverter and the drive shaft are modular. They want a prototype with five scalable parts, which is then called 5-in-1. Incidentally, scalable platforms are nothing new, but the idea that hybrids will soon be just as expensive as pure petrol cars is interesting.

Even more ways to save money

And there are more savings to come, primarily in the size and weight of each unit. Nissan also wants to be less dependent on scarce raw materials. Dependency must drop to 1 percent or less.