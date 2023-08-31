Behind the series is the works team of Extreme E, the championship for electric off-road vehicles, which first revealed plans to create a pioneering hydrogen-powered project in 2022, with a prototype vehicle completing a shakedown on last month.

Now Extreme E organizers have laid the groundwork for Extreme H to launch in 2025, with the series receiving FIA Championship status for its inaugural year. The intention of both parties is for the series to join the seven FIA world championships, including F1, WRC, WEC and Formula E from 2026.

“Setting up the first hydrogen racing world championship together with the FIA ​​will be an epic milestone for Extreme E and the new Extreme H series,” said Alejandro Agag, founder and CEO of Extreme E.

“Eventual accreditation as a FIA Championship and then as a FIA World Championship means we would be among the top tier of global motorsport categories, and Extreme H would be the first world championship race series of its kind.”

FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem added: “We are thrilled to continue working with Extreme E on their journey to becoming an FIA World Championship. Using sustainable energy sources in motorsport is the FIA’s key objective and part of our long-term strategy, and this series is an ideal showcase for that.”

“Hydrogen is an important part of this mix and we have developed a set of safety regulations for hydrogen-powered vehicles which form part of the FIA’s International Sporting Code.”

Following the Extreme E model, the Extreme H will be based on a newly developed specification car developed by Spark Racing Technology. This will be powered by a control hydrogen fuel cell that will produce the same power-to-weight ratio as the current Extreme E machine, the Odyssey 21.

The car will undergo a rigorous test program later this year before its official launch. Hopefully, he will participate in simulation races alongside Extreme E next year.

“What started many years ago as a conversation about racing in extreme environments, showcasing the incredible performance and innovation of E-SUVs, has now demonstrated tremendous growth and further pioneering technical advancements as we proceed with the transition to ‘hydrogen and Extreme H in what is a world first,’ added Agag.

“This announcement represents a significant first step in the development of our championship and our revolutionary transition to hydrogen-powered racing. Sport is the most powerful and effective platform to drive innovation and our commitment to providing sustainable motorsport championships that are full of emotion and with a low carbon footprint are testament to that.”

Alejandro Agag, AD Extreme E, Mohammed Ben Sulayem, FIA President Photo by: Florent Gooden – DPPI

Extreme H is expected to mirror the format and event calendar – yet to be finalized – used in Extreme E, and continue the concept of teams fielding male and female driver line-ups. According to Agag, the current Extreme E teams are interested in switching to Extreme H for its inaugural season.

“All the teams have expressed their desire to switch to hydrogen when we do and to join the series,” Agag told Motorsport.com. “Of course, we still have some time to discuss different elements, contracts and so on.

“We are receiving new requests from the teams and after this announcement I think we will have many interested parties. In principle, the same teams from Extreme E will be in Extreme H.”

While plans are underway for the Extreme H to launch in 2025, the Extreme E launched in 2021 will continue into 2024, though its future beyond that and how it will integrate with the Extreme H have yet to be determined.

“In 2024 Extreme E will continue and be an FIA championship. Then we will decide which is the best way forward. Extreme H will have its own autonomous championship and of course the path to becoming a world championship has been established with certain parameters with the FIA.

“The main objective is for Extreme H to become a world championship. We will decide the future of Extreme E based on the circumstances, probably in the middle of next year.”