Toyota is he largest automaker in the world. A perennial favorite in the worldwide model range is the off-road vehicle Land Cruiser, which has been plowing through the savannahs of the world since 1951 and can almost be mentioned in the same breath as the classics Jeep and Land Rover. Since then, more than eleven million units in more than 15 generations have been produced.

Now there will be a new edition in spring 2024, you can already order it from October, and Toyota Germany is already advertising it online. 3000 special models intended for Europe as “First Edition” in sand beige can be reserved. As it is said, it should stay with a classic ladder frame, for Germany there will only be a 2.8-liter four-cylinder diesel engine with 204 hp. Thanks to a length of 4.92 meters, a good amount of space can be expected, for an additional charge there should be three rows of seats.

Instruments are digital

It remains with the usual angular design, the Land Cruiser can be recognized as such at first glance even after 72 years. Of course, it looks fresher and more modern, there are many retro references, such as the large Toyota lettering in the steep radiator grille. Instead, the 21st century is finding its way into the interior. The instruments are digital, a large touchscreen is not missing.

The new off-road vehicle can already be preconfigured on the Toyota website, including a large glass roof or vegan leather. The navigation system can be dispensed with, instead one orientates oneself in the traditional way with maps or, of course, uses the smartphone connection.









The platform is the same as that of the large pickup truck Tundra. Toyota advertises a body and frame rigidity that is 30 percent higher than that of its predecessor. It remains at 3.5 tons of trailer load and an eight-speed automatic, the power steering is now electric. A mild hybrid variant with 48-volt technology is to come in 2025.