With the arrival of Lionel Messi to Major League Soccer with Inter Miami, it seems that the relationship between CONMEBOL and Concacaf has strengthened, so much so that there is a possibility that for the edition of the Libertadores Cup of 2024 have both competitions united.
According to information from the journalist Hernan CastilloEverything seems to indicate that there is an agreement in which Concacaf clubs will be able to participate in the next editions of the Libertadores.
Likewise, it is reported that both teams from the MX League as of the MLS They will be able to play said contest, as long as they do not have a ticket to the Concachampions.
Although not everything is rosy, since again the issue of calendars would have to be analyzed, a situation that has marginalized the national squads from participating in Libertadores In addition to the fact that Concacaf mentioned that there is nothing specific.
“There is no agreement of this type. Concacaf has a new club ecosystem starting 23/24 that includes an expanded Concacaf Champions Cup that will qualify teams for the new FIFA Club World Cup.”
For his part, the president of CONMEBOL, Alejandro Domínguez, reported that this Monday he will give an official statement to discuss the current situation.
The last time that Aztec teams participated in the Copa Libertadores was in 2016, when due to dates they could no longer enter the South American tournament.
