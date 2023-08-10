Total revolution

The last few months have been quite intense at home Alpha Tauri. The team from Faenza has in fact found itself in a significant technical crisis and the results it is leading to profound and radical changes, accompanied by an ever-decreasing autonomy compared to the parent company Red Bull. The Austrian colossus has been dominating the championship for two years now, disintegrating the competition with a record streak of victories, and does not like – also for economic reasons – to see its second team sadly languish at the bottom of the rankings, also beaten by the various Haas, Williams and Alfa Romeos. Thus a total revolution was launched which is affecting every aspect of the team.

News on the wall and behind the wheel

First of all, the farewell at the end of the year of the historic team principal Franz Tost was made official, who will step aside to make room for a new management which will be led by the now ex Ferrari director Laurent Mekies and from Peter Bayer, new managing director of the team. Then, after just ten GPs, Nyck De Vries was dismissed, guilty of not having been able to demonstrate his worth at the wheel of the AT04, for welcome back the prodigal son Daniel Ricciardo. But the most important changes will be the structural ones, which will take effect starting this winter. He fearlessly anticipated them Helmut Markowhich clarified the guiding philosophy: to makeAlphaTauri increasingly a clone of Red Bull.

More and more Red Bull satellite

The regulation obviously places limits on the transfer of information between two teams, even if linked by the same ownership. However, Red Bull’s intention is to make the most of any synergy not prohibited by FIA rules. The idea of ​​one RB19 that is actually sold to the ‘customer’ team for next season therefore takes shape. “We made a big cut – declared Marko in an interview given to the German site Young Economist – there is a clear instruction why everything that is permitted by the regulations must be taken over by Red Bull Racing. There will be no more internal projects, there will be no more idiosyncrasies in Faenza and synergies will be used wherever possible”. The unification will be total, such as to also cover collateral areas, such as marketing.

New year, new name

The new AlphaTauri in 2024 might even change name. In fact, Marko recently denied the possibility of a sale of the team by Red Bull, but vice versa confirmed the rumors regarding a possible rebranding. The candidates would be there Hugo Boss fashion house, given as favored by the rumors, and the Polish multinational Orlen, operating in the oil refining and already sponsor of the team. A decision is expected to be made by Red Bull in September.