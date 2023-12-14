The municipal company Land and Housing of Lorca (Suvilor) will begin next year the construction of a building with four affordable rental homes for young people between 18 and 35 years old on Selgas Street, corner with Fernando V. The objective is that the works They can begin in spring with an execution period of 18 months and an investment of 1.5 million euros. Part of the construction will be financed with funds from the Lorca Housing Plan 2022-2027 from the Ministry of Mobility, Transport and Urban Agenda.

The Board of Directors of Suvilor, which will have a budget of 1.3 million euros by 2024, agreed to commission the preliminary project in order to start work as soon as possible. It was revealed this Thursday by the mayor, Fulgencio Gil, who highlighted that this will be the first urban planning action of the public company, recovered in 2021 after remaining in liquidation for nine years.

According to Gil, the property brings together all the casuistries contemplated in the 'Resurgence of the old city' plan. It is in ruins, it was affected by the 2011 earthquake, it is located in one of the priority areas of action within the forced reconstruction plan and presents unique elements such as paintings and a coffered ceiling inside, in addition to a heraldic shield on the façade, that must be preserved.

Gil assured that a commercial premises will be built on the ground floor, with independent access on Selgas Street and four homes with an entrance on Fernando V Street. Each of them will have an area of ​​144 square meters and the last one will be a 99-meter terrace. squares. The commercial ground floor will have a smoke outlet and will be prepared for the development of a hospitality activity.

The one on the lower floor will have a kitchen, living room and bedroom together and a separate bathroom and the rest could join the living room and kitchen into a single space and will have two bedrooms and a bathroom. The mayor recalled that the City Council intends to recover more than one hundred plots of land in the old town and house 400 families in the coming years. He announced that another municipal housing development is being studied.

He recalled that the City Council is also working with the General Directorate of Cultural Heritage to modify the degree of protection of the facades of 15 homes in the historic center to facilitate their reconstruction and in 11 of these Culture “sees feasible” the modification of the cataloging. If it is finally achieved it would represent “a giant step in the rehabilitation of the historic center.” The recovery of the old city is “the most important social demand of the last 20 years” and “we are not going to stop” moving forward in its reconstruction, said the mayor.