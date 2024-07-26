After April 8, 2024, when a total solar eclipse occurred that left us amazed, we have wondered if another one awaits us this year. astronomical event similar, and you know what, you can write down the next date and time in your calendar so you don’t miss it. annular solar eclipse.

In 2024, the next annular solar eclipse will occur on October 2nd and will be visible mainly in parts of South America. This phenomenon, known as “ring of fire” eclipseoccurs when the Moon is farthest from the Earth and does not completely cover the solar disk, leaving a bright ring around the lunar shadow.

This eclipse can be observed in its entirety in Argentina and ChileIn Argentina, the event will last approximately 10 minutes and 38 seconds, while in Chile the phenomenon will last for about an hour and 23 minutes. Other countries such as Bolivia and Paraguay They will also have the opportunity to see the annular eclipse, although with a shorter duration.

In Mexicothe annular eclipse will not be visible in its entirety. However, some regions of the country will be able to witness a partial solar eclipse, where The Moon will cover part of the Suncreating an equally impressive, though less dramatic, spectacle than the total eclipse.

Solar eclipses, whether total, annular or partial, require appropriate safety measures for viewing. Looking directly at the Sun without proper protection can cause permanent eye damage. The use of special glasses is recommended. for eclipses that comply with ISO 12312-2 safety standards.

The year 2024 is undoubtedly a remarkable year for the astronomical eventsincluding several solar and lunar eclipses. In addition to the annular eclipse in October, let us recall the total solar eclipse on April 8, which was visible in its entirety in North America, including Mexico, the United States, and Canada. This total eclipse was one of the most anticipated events of the decade.

If you also love astronomical observation, then we tell you that you cannot miss an eclipse before the one on October 2, because the September 17, 2024, a partial lunar eclipse will occurvisible in several regions of the world.

During this event, only a portion of the Moon will enter the Earth’s shadow, creating an effect where a dark shadow will be observed on a section of the satellite. This phenomenon will be observable in Europe, Southeast Asia, North and South America, as well as in the Pacific, Atlantic and Indian oceans, the Arctic and Antarctica.