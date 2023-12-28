The statement stated that during the year 2023, 29 agreements were signed to search for oil and gas, with a total investment of a minimum of 1.2 billion dollars, and the signing of about 61 million dollars was granted and 87 new wells were drilled.

According to the harvest report, Egypt’s total production of petroleum wealth during the year 2023 reached about 74 million tons, including about 28 million tons of crude oil and condensates, about 45 million tons of natural gas, and one million tons of butane, in addition to the butane produced by refineries.

The production of crude oil and condensates increased by approximately 2 percent over the previous year as a result of putting some new wells on production, such as the North Gissum field. GNN In the Gulf of Suez, according to the statement.

This year also witnessed the announcement of the results of the international auction for the Egyptian Natural Gas Holding Company (EGAS) to search for natural gas in the Mediterranean Sea and the Nile Delta, through which 4 new areas to search for natural gas were assigned to international companies with a minimum investment of about $281 million and the drilling of 12 wells. A minimum signing bonus of $7.5 million.

The Ministry of Petroleum indicated in the statement that during the current year, complete stability was achieved in the local market, as the local needs of citizens and various sectors of the state for petroleum products and natural gas were covered, and the total domestic consumption of them amounted to about 80.8 million tons, an increase of 0.3 percent over the previous year. By 34.5 million tons of petroleum products, the consumption of which decreased by more than 2 percent compared to the previous year, in addition to about 46.4 million tons of domestic consumption of natural gas, an increase of 1 percent over the previous year, as the electricity sector accounted for more than 56 percent of the total quantities of natural gas. For local consumption.