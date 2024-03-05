Last year, almost 14% more rowdies were removed from planes in Russia, crew members handed over 1.65 thousand people to the police, of whom only 14 passengers were brought to criminal charges, and 1.6 thousand to administrative charges. This was reported to Izvestia » in the Department for Interaction with Civil Society Institutions and the Media of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia.

In total, the total number of destructive passengers with whom air carriers terminated the contract of carriage, according to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, exceeded 2 thousand and increased by almost 11%. In 2023, a total of 62 rowdies were brought to criminal charges (+29%), and almost 2 thousand (+9.7%) were brought to administrative liability. Almost 60% of them were intoxicated, the Ministry of Internal Affairs added.

Over the past year, police officers compiled over 15.5 thousand administrative protocols, as follows from the data of the Main Directorate for Transport of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation, which Izvestia reviewed. Of these, 7.78 thousand were for petty hooliganism (under Article 20.1 of the Code of Administrative Offenses), 6.76 thousand were for being intoxicated on board an aircraft (Article 20.21), almost 690 were for smoking on board (Part. 1 article 6.24).

These three articles of the Code of Administrative Offenses provide for a fine of 500 to 1.5 thousand rubles. Another 319 protocols were drawn up for failure to comply with legal orders of the aircraft commander (Part 6 of Article 11.17, fine from 2 to 5 thousand rubles). As a rule, several administrative violation reports are issued for one destructive rowdy.

Read more in the exclusive material from Izvestia:

The rowdy circle: more destructive passengers began to be removed from planes in the Russian Federation