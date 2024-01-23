I am 120 women killed in 2023. This is indicated by the first data relating to the murders committed last year, released by the Ministry of the Interior. According to what was announced by Saverio Gazzelloni, director of the Central Demographic Statistics and Population Census of Istat, heard by the Parliamentary Commission of inquiry on feminicide, as well as on every form of gender violence, the data “indicate a moderate increase in cases of voluntary homicide committed, which went from 322 in 2022 to 330. Against an increase for men, the murders of women decreased from 126 in 2022 to 120 in 2023”. Over half of the murders are attributed to the partner or ex-partner of the murdered woman and around 20% to other relatives. In particular, 4 out of 5 murders therefore take place within the immediate or extended family.

The age of the victims

In 2022, the average age of homicide victims is 45.1 years for males, while for females it is 55.1 years. Foreign victims, who make up 22.4% of the total, are on average younger: their average age is 36.1 years for men (47.7 in the case of Italians) and 46.8 years for women (57.4 years for Italian women). If we consider the age-specific quotients, the situation for the two sexes presents clear differences: for males the greatest risk coincides with young ages (18-24 and 25-34 years) or just mature (35-44 years); for women it increases with age and is maximum for the older groups. And those who kill are often husbands, partners or family members.

This last aspect, added Gazzelloni, can be partially explained by the presence of a high number of elderly women killed by people related to them – generally their partners – with the declared aim of putting an end to different types of critical situations” , at least according to the testimonies of those responsible for the crimes.But the same dynamic is not recorded in reverse: no man has been killed by his partner citing these same reasons.

The number of events for which the Police Force does not identify a possible perpetrator is limited (11.5% of cases in 2022) and much smaller for homicides with female victims (2.4%); in some years it was even zero. This circumstance can be explained by considering the different contexts in which the crime occurs and the greater difficulty in conducting investigations into the murders of males. Men, in fact, are more often killed by people not known before the event and are the only victims – with rare exceptions – of organized crime.

Boom in requests for help to 1522: +59% in one year

In 2023, the requests received by the public utility number against violence and stalking, 1522, were 51,713, a significant increase compared to previous years (+143% is the change compared to 2019, +59% compared to 2022). The increase in contacts in 2023 characterizes all quarters and is particularly accentuated, as every year, in the last quarter, probably due to the great resonance of the International Day against Violence against Women on 25 November when, under the pressure of mass media and social media, users are more encouraged to turn to the service.

In the fourth quarter of 2023, however, the increase recorded was particularly evident, probably also due to the effects on public opinion of the murder of Giulia Cecchetin. People contact 1522 for requests for help as victims of violence or stalking (31.3% of requests), but also to ask for information on the service provided by the public utility number (33.5%) and to obtain information on centers Anti-violence (11.6%). Among 1522 users, the percentage of female callers is 79.7%.

Who sought help

The victims who sought help from 1522 were 16,283 in 2023, a number increasing compared to 2022 (+36.7%); 14,455 are women (87.2% of these are Italian).29 45.7% of female victims are aged between 35 and 54 and 20.5% are between 25 and 34; although women with a secondary school qualification prevail (41.8%), 32.3% have a degree. 49.4% of female victims are employed, 3.1% work illegally and 19.9% ​​are unemployed or looking for their first job. Unemployment is more frequent among foreign victims (about 5 percentage points more than among Italians). Among the inactive, 9.3% are students, 7.1% are housewives and 9.2% are retired or retired from work. The girls up to 24 years old who turned to 1522 are mainly students (51.4%).

Economic instability characterizes all age groups: in particular, among women aged 25-54, 28.3% do not have a job (unemployed or looking for work) or are undeclared workers; the same occurs for 27.1% of 55-64 year olds and 22.1% of 18-24 year olds. Graduated women who called the public service number are mostly employed (78.1%); lower educational qualifications are more common among housewives and pensioners. Furthermore, 48.8% of the unemployed (unemployed and looking for their first job) have a high school diploma and 18.4% have a degree.

Almost all of the women who contact 1522 have suffered psychological violence (12,227 cases, 84.6%), physical violence (8,336 cases, 57.7%) and threats (6,391 cases, 44.2%). 78.6% of the responding victims report multiple types of violence, which in 62.7% of cases they have suffered for years and in 27.9% for months. Women who have suffered few episodes of violence (5.2%) or a single episode (4.2%) are residual. Housewives and pensioners have been subjected to violence for more years (83.2% and 79.9% of cases respectively) also because, being older, they have had more years of exposure to the risk of violence; the figure is however above the average also for unemployed women (70.6%) and for undeclared workers (71.2%).

The situation is “relatively” better for employed women and students who have been subjected to violence for a shorter time: frequency “for months” prevails for 32.9% of the former and for 37.6% of the latter. Female students also report having suffered single episodes of violence more often than other women (16.6% versus 4.2% on average), a figure also closely linked to the type of violence suffered. Female students, in fact, more frequently report rapes, which are characterized as single episodes. The sexual violence that comes to light is in fact more often that suffered by strangers and acquaintances and less frequently that which occurs in a couple's relationship (characterised by recurrence).

Violence in the couple is prevalent

The violence reported to the 1522 operators is mainly violence within the couple: 53.7% from current partners (cohabiting or not), 22.4% from ex-partners and 0.6% from occasional partners. 13.5% are victims of family members, which is more frequent among retired women and students, 37.7% and 28.4% respectively. In particular, the youngest girls up to 17 years of age suffer violence from their father (21.3%) or mother (8.3%); older women by their sons (21.8%) and, to a residual extent, by their daughters (3.6%). From the information collected by the 1522 operators, it appears that the majority of female victims declare that they have not reported the violence they suffered (10,322, 82.1%), while 2.2% have withdrawn their report.

The 1522 service also performs an important hub function at a territorial level for the activation of services to support the victims who turn to it. In 2023, 75.3% of women victims of violence were directed to a local support service. Of these, 93% (equal to 10,122 reports) were sent to an anti-violence centre, 5.1% (561) to the police forces (Carabinieri or police station) and approximately 1% (100 reports) to the Shelter houses.