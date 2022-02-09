Mexico.- In 2021, there was more than 27 thousand 772 crimes against children and adolescents in Mexico. In that year alone, 2,450 were homicides, that is, 7 daily homicides, more than 107 femicides of girls and adolescents, on average, 9 monthly femicides, and 13,758 injuries, which means that every day, at least 37 girls and boys suffered physical violence, according to the Executive Secretariat of the National Public Security System. This without counting the multiples cases that are not identified or reportedreported Save the Children Mexico.

there are no limits anymore

In this context, unfortunately, the trend continues to increase. In this first month of 2022, acts of discrimination, revictimization and damage to privacy were witnessed, up to the abandonment, sexual violence, disappearance, injuries and homicide of girls, boys and adolescents.

The case that shocked the country last month: the exhumation of the body of baby Tadeo and its subsequent abandonment in a garbage dump at a Social Reintegration Center in Puebla, shows that limits are coming to an end in this human rights crisis, highlights the organization International in Mexico.

José Lugo Rodríguez, coordinator of Political Advocacy for the Protection of Children at Save the Children Mexico, indicated that with the monitoring of the various national media they were able to see that this trend continues in this first month of 2022.

“Childhood is going through the worst stage of life. In the numbers, in comparison, they have been increasing year after year and we see that there is a very strong social decomposition that we have to reverse immediately so that these events are not the daily bread, “he warned.

The pandemic is not responsible

According to Lugo Rodríguez, the new coronavirus pandemic caused a decrease in general figures in 2020 in complaints, but at the same time there was an increase in women’s support networks.

In other words, the women, children and adolescents who lived with the aggressor did not have the opportunity to file a complaint and, therefore, complaints by neighbors, friends and the surrounding network increased, confirming that the violence did not decrease. and that the pandemic was not the cause of the violence, but rather maximized it.

This is due to factors such as frustration, job loss or forced coexistence due to isolation. Reasons that, in any way, do not justify the homicides, sexual abuse or mistreatment to which minors are subjected, she explained. Regarding the fact that some researchers have mentioned that being in their schools protects them and helps them get away from their aggressors, the representative of this organization recalled that, unfortunately, a child sexual abuse network operates in private schools in at least seven entities in the country. and public authorities that works in collusion with educational authorities, according to a report by the Office of the Ombudsman for Children’s Rights (ODI) in 2021.

urgent actions

In the words of Lugo Rodríguez, this mistreatment of infants and adolescents occurs because they are not recognized as people, but rather as property of their parents.

“They do not see children as subjects of rights, as people who have rights and who should have access, while the obligations are for parents, for caregivers,” he said.

For Save the Children Mexico, it is urgent to strengthen the comprehensive protection systems for children and adolescents, as well as the institutional capacities of the Attorney General’s Offices, the Public Ministries and the Child Protection Attorney’s Offices to manage coordinated and efficiently cases of violation of children’s rights integrating the gender perspective.

The prompt administration of justice must also be guaranteed for all cases of children and adolescents who have been affected by violence, disappeared or murdered.

In addition, prevention strategies that address the structural causes of violence are necessary: ​​family strengthening; promotion of nurturing parenting, peaceful conflict resolution, and building a culture of peace; communication campaigns that make the situation visible and generate awareness and transformation of patriarchal practices and attitudes that violate girls, boys and women.

The Data

January 2022

In the first month of this year 2022, they were murdered, in Jalisco, a one and a half year old baby; in Durango, a 1 month old baby; in Mexico City, a 3 and a half year old boy; in Chiapas , a newborn girl; in Guanajuato, three minors; in Morelos, a 6-year-old boy who had previously been reported missing, among many others.