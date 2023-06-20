Some 7.6 million Spaniards, that is, 16% of the population (or one in six), breathed highly polluted air during 2022 that exceeded the legal limits of the EU. These are two million more people than those who suffered this situation the previous year, which according to a report by Ecologists in Action published this Tuesday – which analyzes 780 official measuring stations – is due to the increase in traffic after the pandemic and the effects of climate change. “Last year there was a rebound compared to the two years with restrictions, especially in terms of particles, which reached the highest levels of the last decade,” said Miguel Ángel Ceballos, coordinator of the report. The situation is much worse if the limits of the World Health Organization (WHO) are taken into account, which are much stricter: with these parameters, the entire population breathed unhealthy air.

Air quality worsened compared to the two previous years, with a significant increase in the levels of suspended particles (PM₂.₅ and PM₁₀), and this despite the fact that the measurement of these particles is insufficient in most stations . Tropospheric ozone grew, but it remains below 2019 levels —legal breaches were concentrated in Madrid and Catalonia. Something similar to what happened with nitrogen dioxide (NO₂), which grew moderately; In this sense, Barcelona is already the only Spanish city that does not comply with the legal limit of 40 micrograms per cubic meter (µg/m3) of NO₂; Madrid skirted that limit without exceeding it. Precisely the pollution that has continued for years in Madrid and Barcelona led the Court of Justice of the European Union to fine Spain at the end of last year for poor air quality in their cities.

And this despite the fact that the legal limits for pollutants are still very lax. For example, if the EU allows an annual exposure of 40 (µg/m3) of NO₂, the WHO considers that it is not healthy to exceed 10. Something similar occurs with particles, where the UN organization has also recommended reducing the half the maximum recommended annual exposure. In fact, the European Commission is debating new legal limits that cities must comply with, halfway between the current ones and the WHO recommendations.

The report combines the results of the four main contaminants, but also takes into account both the limits proposed for the EU and the recommendations of the health body. “In NO₂, there is only one legal exceedance, that of the Eixample station in Barcelona, ​​and the Plaza Elíptica station in Madrid stayed at 39.7, a few tenths of overtaking it. Instead, with the new limit proposed by the EU, almost all large cities exceed it. And if we go to the health recommendations, 60% of the population breathe an unhealthy amount of this pollutant. So the situation is worrisome”, sums up Ceballos. Motorized traffic is the main cause in cities, both of NO₂ and of particles, and both have a very negative effect on health.

In addition, the expert points out that climate change is influencing these data in several ways: “2022 was a very dry year and the warmest since there are records, which start in 1961. It is important for air quality, because the stability atmosphere and the absence of precipitation generated an increase in episodes of dust in Africa, which become polluting particles. Meanwhile, the three heat waves of the summer, especially the one in July, triggered levels of tropospheric ozone, a pollutant related to solar radiation. In short, the climate crisis makes it harder for us to fight pollution.”

Paco Segura, an air quality expert from the environmental organization, has asked that this issue be taken seriously: “Cardiorespiratory and pulmonary diseases worsen with pollution, and especially affect children, the elderly and the vulnerable population. It is estimated that 25,000 people die each year in Spain for this reason, 15 times more than traffic accidents. If pollution picks up, there will also be more deaths from this cause”. In this sense, he has demanded that the administrations alert the population when there are pollution peaks so that they do not go out on the streets or exercise, and take more demanding measures to reduce private traffic, the main cause of poor air quality. in the cities.

For her part, Nuria Blázquez, from the International area of ​​the same entity, has urged the Spanish Presidency of the EU —which starts in July— to be ambitious when it comes to negotiating future legal limits on pollutants, before which Madrid and Catalonia have called for a moratorium. Until that moment arrives, measures can be taken: “We need emergency plans to drastically reduce traffic at peaks of pollution, because that saves lives. And we also have to fight against structural pollution, which is achieved by reducing private traffic, promoting sustainable mobility (walking, by bike and public transport) and promoting local urban planning, as well as promoting energy saving and renewable energy” , has summarized. She has also demanded that the municipalities put their low emission zones into operation as soon as possible, as required by law.

See also Can you stop snoring? Pollution in ports and airports The report also analyzes the impact of air and maritime traffic on the main airports and ports of the State. According to official data, Ecologistas concludes that these facilities could have had a relevant impact on the air quality of the cities in which they are located, due to the rise in air navigation and cruise ships in 2022. In the ports of Alicante, Barcelona , Carboneras (Almería), Escombreras (Murcia), Santander and Tarragona, the legal limits of PM₁₀ were exceeded, due to the movement and outdoor storage of solid bulk. Meanwhile, the Madrid Barajas airport caused numerous exceedances of legal ozone standards in the Corredor del Henares.

