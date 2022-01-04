The movie “Don’t Look Up – 2021 – USA – Adam McKay’s comedy – available on Netflix) is quite controversial. Sometimes it seems to be sloppy, sometimes a work of art. But the central idea of ​​the script serves as a glove in the role of metaphor for the attitude that business leaders need to have in this coming year.

A meteor 9 kilometers in diameter will hit the Earth in just 6 months and 14 days, at a dizzying speed and with overwhelming force, being able to completely destroy it. This is the mainspring of the plot that narrates the concern of a few scientists and the denial of politicians, part of the media and the majority of the population.

I was motivated to watch the movie on Netflix when I learned of the starring cast: Meryl Streep, Leonardo DiCaprio, Cate Blanchett, Jennifer Lawrence, and even Ariana Grande at one point.

The disappointment with the unfolding of the plot did not prevent the comparison I started to think with directors who don’t want to “look up”. In fact, some don’t want to look anywhere. They only look at what they want to see and get irritated when someone tries to show something different.

Others are content to look at the navel of the organization they work for as if it were the center of the universe. The worst thing is that they look at themselves, however, it seems they don’t see that, many times, the biggest competitor – the company’s “meteor” destroyer – is at home.

That’s right! Its biggest competitor is neither in the market nor in the external environment, but within the company itself: the outdated business model; the inadequate structure; managers who have already fulfilled their role, but are no longer able to deal with future challenges; archaic systems and processes; obsolete technology; and a culture full of counterproductive behaviors.

The improvised look, with the naked eye and untrained, sometimes fails to see between the lines of organizational dynamics. Therefore, they need someone with experience and independent who can say what, many times, hierarchical subordinates or those who depend on the leader fear to express.

In addition to this intimate gaze to detect where your internal dragons are, I warn of five “meteors” that business leaders need to detect, as they could hit your company hard in 2022:

1. New demands from society for social, environmental and ethical attitudes;

2. Disruptive technological innovations that make business models obsolete at exponential speed;

3. New competitors who don’t even know where they’re coming from until they “steal” our market share;

4. News in the supply chain and in the disconcerting and unusual distribution channels;

5. New habits of your customers who do not forgive the slowness of their decisions or their lack of alignment with what they really value.

Obviously, political uncertainties and their consequences for the macroeconomy, in the coming year, could be a trampling comet for business. In addition to seeking to innovate and maximize new revenue, even ancillary ones, managers will need to have a firm hand and a stubborn attitude to reduce waste and unproductive costs for debt management, avoiding leveraging the company at a prohibitive financial cost and, in some cases, to prevent unnecessary immobilization, choosing to be an “asset light” company.

At the beginning of the 2022 fiscal year, leaders must open their eyes and look with assertiveness at the possible “weathers” above, beside, below, inside or outside, that could affect the company. Time to look in all directions!

