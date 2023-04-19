Genoa – Liguria is popular as a set for audiovisual productions and the Region announces a new edition of Digital fiction festival, which will be held in Portofino where the results for 2022 and for the first months of 2023 were presented Genoa Liguria Film Commission.

In 2022 they were 333 assisted productions, 535 preparation days and 847 shooting days for 1382 production days (almost 200 more than in 2021). 6,198 placements were activated (about 2,000 with Ligurian professionals) for the recruitment of workers on sets (+1,503 compared to 2021), for a total of 27,510 working days (+9,114 compared to 2021).

They rise to 20,430 hotel nights (+7,895), while the direct economic effects on the territory exceed i 9 million, for a total value of the productions estimated at around 27 million. 88 Municipalities involved.

In the first three months of 2023 the direct economic effects on the territory exceed the 1.7 millionfor a total production value of around 3 million and there are already 40 Municipalities involved.

“In recent years we have changed pace – he explains Christine Bubblepresident of GLFC – The reorganization of work and the supply of qualified services have meant that the productions began to be interested in Liguria and found valid logistic and strategic support”.

“The numbers of 2022 – comments the president of Liguria John Toti – confirm the growing success of Liguria as a location for the production of films and TV series”.

Toti then announced a new course of the Digital fiction festival to be held in March 2024 in Portofino “a completely renewed 2.0 edition dedicated to TV series shot in Liguria: an appointment that will celebrate the many productions that have Liguria as a location and as a protagonist and that will promote the territory as a destination for audiovisual productions”.

Also present at the presentation were the Mayor of Portofino Matteo Viacava, the Regional Councilor for Development Andrea Benveduti and the Councilor for Territorial Marketing of the Municipality of Genoa Francesca Corso.