In the first nine months of 2022, 221 homicides were committed in Italy, a figure identical to that recorded last year. The number of women killed is decreasing, from 90 to 82. The crimes committed in the family or emotional sphere are 97 in total, and of these the vast majority, 71, have female victims. More than half of the women killed are victims of the hand of their partner or ex. These are the data of reports “Prejudice and violence against women”, edited by the Central Directorate of the Criminal Police. Sexual violence is on the increase, with 92% of women being victims: there are 4,416, 9% more than last year. In addition to taking into account the crimes suffered by women, the report – produced in collaboration with the La Sapienza University of Rome – analyzed the effects of the law on the Red Code, about three and a half years after its entry into force.

The highest number of violations in this period is recorded on the measures of removal from the family home and the prohibition of approaching the places frequented by the offended person. This is followed by “the dissemination of sexually explicit images or videos”, known as “revenge porn”: 871 crimes so far, against 1,090 last year. As regards the crime of “deformation of a person’s appearance through permanent injuries to the face”, the data instead sees mainly male victims: 76% of the people who have suffered it are men. There were 74 episodes in the first 9 months of this year (+17% compared to 2021): the law was introduced to counter the growing cases of women scarred by acid, but – the report notes – it is also applied to all the hypotheses that were previously attributed to “very serious personal injuries with permanent deformation and disfigurement of the face”, making the male victims more numerous.

In the light of the data, the head of the Police Lamberto Giannini specified that violence against women remains a “very topical phenomenon” for which “an increasingly effective regulatory strategy is needed”. “It is necessary” to be increasingly welcoming – he added – and to make available to the victims people who are increasingly prepared to make it clear that there is nothing to be ashamed of “.