From January to July, the US rate was 5.31% against 4.77% of inflation recorded so far in Brazil.

Inflation in the United States has already surpassed the price index in Brazil in 2022. The US CPI (consumer price index) accumulates a high of 5.31% from January to July. The IPCA (National Broad Consumer Price Index) in Brazil reached 4.77% in the same period.

O Bureau of Labor Statistics released the US data this Wednesday (10.Aug.2022). Here’s the intact of the report (320 KB).

O IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics) showed on Tuesday (9.Aug.2022) that Brazil had the biggest monthly price drop in history in July. As a result, the rate accumulated in the year went from 5.49% in June to 4.77% in July. In the same period of time, US inflation remained stable at 5.31%, after having remained unchanged (0.0%) in July.

In 12 months, US inflation slowed from 9.1%, which was the highest level in 40 years, to 8.5%. This percentage is still higher than the price index in Brazil, which rose 10.07% in the 1-year period up to July.

Even losing strength, the US CPI is closer to the Brazilian price index. The gap was 2.79 percentage points in June. It dropped to 1.57 percentage points in July.