These satellites collect accurate data and help perform a range of tasks such as scientific research, weather forecasting, positioning, navigation, timing, Earth imaging, climate and environment monitoring, and communications.

in August 2021; The CEO of the Egyptian Space Agency, Mohamed Al-Qousi, announced that Egypt seeks to localize and develop the peaceful use of space science and technology, and to build space systems with pure Egyptian technology, which contribute to the preparation of generations and scientific cadres “that advance the country and support the Egyptian industry, and bring it to global competition.”

Egypt is preparing to launch the Egyptian Space Agency’s “EgSAcube-3” satellite, which is fully designed by the agency, and the “EgSAcube-4” satellite, in cooperation with Benha University, in May 2022.

In a press statement, Al-Qusi added that the first satellite for Egyptian universities will be launched in the second half of 2022, in addition to the launch of the “NEXSAt” satellite, in cooperation with a German company, at the end of next year.

The Egyptian Space Agency is one of the tools of the Egyptian state, to achieve the goals of sustainable development and Egypt’s Vision 2030, using space technology.

“Egypt Sat 2”

“The space applications are endless, in addition to the lack of land systems that can compete with space systems in predictions of many things,” said Dr. Mohamed Al-Iraqi, Executive Vice President of the Egyptian Space Agency.

In exclusive statements to “Sky News Arabia”, Al-Iraqi revealed that Egypt is “a few steps away from launching satellites during 2022, the first of which is the satellite in cooperation with China (Sat Egypt 2).”

He continued: “Sat Egypt 2 will be in the range of 650 kg, and is equipped with a remote sensing camera with an explanatory accuracy of 2 meters.”

He explained that “the moon was designed by an Egyptian and Chinese team, and the sub-systems industry is in China, and the assembly of the moon’s parts will be in the assembly, integration and testing center.”

He also stressed that “Egypt is participating in the construction of the assembly center, while the equipment will also be a Chinese grant, and its construction will be completed in May 2022.”

And he added, “Sat Egypt 2 is likely to be completed by the end of this year, and it will be launched in the first quarter of 2023.”

Germany and Russia

He pointed out that the agency is currently working on the creation of satellites, “Microsatellite”, which weigh up to 100 kg, in cooperation with Germany.

He announced the details of that satellite by saying: “It is used for remote sensing purposes, and it is equipped with a camera that has a demonstration within 6.5 meters, and the proportion of the local component in it is in 45 percent, and the German company creates the rest of the other systems, and this is an integrated program and will be launched in the first quarter of 2023, and the moon The next will be in 2024, and the proportion of the local component will increase to 60 percent.”

He also revealed that “discussions are underway with the Russian side on projects related to space exploration, and there is no specific topic, but a memorandum of understanding is awaiting the signing of a memorandum of understanding to announce its details, and it has reached an advanced stage of negotiations with NASA.”

He stressed that there were agreements already signed with France in January 2020, and with Ukraine in December 2021.

And he added, “Preparations are underway to sign a number of agreements with countries such as India, Hungary, and Italy, and some necessary ratifications and approvals are awaiting them.”

educational satellite

In a press release, the agency announced the delivery of educational satellites to a number of Egyptian universities.

The Egyptian official believes that “by February, training of these universities will begin, both at the level of teaching assistants and assistant teachers to teach students, with the aim of building human cadres in the field of space science and technology.”

And about the details of those satellites; Al-Iraqi revealed the existence of an educational satellite that will be launched into space, and 32 others will be delivered to universities only.

The Egyptian official indicated that “the educational satellites, which will not be launched into space, began to be delivered to 32 colleges on January 4, 2022, and the delivery of all satellites is underway by the end of January 2022.”

However, Al-Iraqi confirmed that there is cooperation with Benha University in the Egyptian Qalyubia governorate, north of Cairo, to launch an educational satellite into space.

He pointed out that the satellite is a “CubeSat”, a small artificial satellite, whose purpose is technological and to test systems designed on Earth, and their ability to withstand the space environment.

It is also used to test a satellite camera with inaccurate resolution, within 30 metres, for education and remote sensing purposes.