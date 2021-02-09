Isabel Maestre, director of the State Agency for Aviation Safety, says that it is difficult to predict whether the sector is fully prepared for a regulatory change such as the one brought by the new European regulation. He assures, however, that the AESA has done its homework to take on the challenge and has launched a “digital revolution” that includes updating its communication channels to reach the entire spectrum of drones.

How are the three operational categories, from lowest to highest complexity and risk, introduced by European regulations?

The first, the open category, claims that, complying with the restrictions and technical provisions, it can operate without mediation from the authority. In the next category, the specific one, the risk is greater and an operational declaration will be required, either standard or issued by EASA. The third category, certified, presents the highest risk and is characterized by a regime similar to that of traditional aviation. We understand that the number of unmanned aircraft flights will increase markedly from 2021 compared to previous years, although this increase will not occur suddenly or massively. It will not be difficult for hundreds of drone flights to take place in urban centers this year.

The Government prepares a draft royal decree that expands what is established by the European regulation. Can low-risk drones be operated in cities without the need for authorization?

The open category allows it in some circumstances, but always maintaining stipulated safety distances and meeting specific requirements. In addition, in a specific category, if it is not carried out in a controlled land area, it will require authorization from the AESA. Regardless of these requirements, drones can only be flown in the areas enabled for it and never in the areas of influence of the airports, unless it is coordinated with the service provider or they fly from infrastructures dedicated to it. Therefore, before flying a drone, it is necessary to know where you can fly. Enaire’s drone app is very useful.

Will we start to see parcel delivery with drones this year?

Although parcel delivery is allowed from December 31, 2020, carrying out these operations will necessarily require the fulfillment of very demanding requirements. Our vision is that initiatives in very limited conditions, such as experimental projects or emergency delivery operations, will begin to be seen in the coming months, but the mass transport of consumer goods will have a time horizon of at least two or three years .

When will air taxis fly on regular routes?

The first regulatory proposals in relation to the certified category are expected in 2023, but it will probably not be until 2025 when a sufficient regulatory framework will be available for the design, manufacture, maintenance and operation of air taxis without a pilot on board.

How is the new training scheme for drone pilots?

The scheme follows the same proportional and risk-centered approach to the operation as the other elements of the new Community regulations. As an example, for lower-risk operations in the open category it will only be necessary to pass a training course and an online theoretical knowledge exam, while, for higher-risk operations, such as those under a standard scenario in the specific category, the pilot must take an additional theoretical knowledge test and successfully complete a training course and practical skills assessment.

Will drones bring more noise pollution?

The European regulation itself already establishes maximum noise levels for certain classes of drones and provides a time horizon of three years to adapt to the desired final level. The idea is that the noise that unmanned aircraft can produce is not greater or more annoying than any other that may currently exist in cities. In this sense, the ability of States to collect the sensitivities of society regarding noise plays a crucial role in order to clearly establish the areas in which they can fly.

Does Spain reach the new regulations with the mature sector?

In the last five years, Spain has only specifically regulated professional drone operations. As a consequence, the number of these operators has grown significantly, although it is true that it has not multiplied. What has happened is that you have gained valuable operating experience. If I had to summarize my impressions in this sense, I would say that up to now the sector has been growing and learning gradually, and it will be from 2021 when we will see a sector with daily, real and practical activity.