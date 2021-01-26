One of the most prominent creatives in the video game industry, Ken Levine, has been out of the spotlight for too long. Responsible for BioShock and BioShock Infinite, the New York designer has been working on a game for several years hand in hand with Ghost story games, the studio that emerged after the closure of Irrational Games. It has now been known that in 2021 we could finally see the new game from the creator of BioShock. It was Levine himself who dropped it through his Twitter account (via AlfaBetaJuega) in response to a fan who asked about the possibility of knowing something about this new project in the near future.

“Any new Ghost Story Games announcements beyond BioShock sales in 2021?”, Was the user’s question, to which Ken Levine has answered the following: “The possibility is not zero, but we do not promise anything”. The words of the head of one of the most important franchises of the last decade are conservative, perhaps not to generate some expectations that later I can not fulfill. However, what is clear is that the title does not seem to be as advanced as some suggested rumors a few months ago.

BioShock creator reveals genre and details of his new game

The only certainty is that next February they will be fulfilled four years ever since Ghost Story Games came to life. At the moment, the study led by Ken Levine has not only not released any video game, but has not even presented a title, a trailer or an image of what it is working on. It is precisely for this reason, and for being the creator of BioShock, that the expectation around this project is gigantic. Now Levine has opened the door for the 2021 be the year in which we can finally know what they have been working on. We will be watching for when that happens.