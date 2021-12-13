Hundreds have died in storms and heat waves, and farmers have faced drought and, in some cases, swarms of locusts. Forest fires set records in carbon emissions while destroying forests, cities and homes.

Climate change has exacerbated many of these events. Scientists expect that more and worse of these disasters will occur as the temperature of the atmosphere continues to rise over the next decade and beyond, according to “Reuters”.

The following list reviews the most prominent disasters of the year 2021:

February: A cold wave sweeps across the usually warm state of Texas, killing 125 people in the state and leaving millions without electricity amid freezing temperatures.

Scientists have not concluded whether climate change is causing the extreme weather, but rising temperatures in the Arctic Circle are causing more and more unpredictable weather around the world.

February: Kenya and other parts of East Africa are battling one of the worst locust outbreaks in decades. And locusts destroy crops and grazing land. Scientists say that unusual weather patterns exacerbated by climate change have created ideal conditions for locust breeding.

March: Beijing’s skies turned orange and air traffic came to a standstill during the worst sandstorm in the Chinese capital in ten years.

Large numbers of volunteers head to the desert each year to plant trees, which can stabilize the soil and act as a windbreak. Scientists predict that climate change will worsen the problem of desertification with a decrease in humidity levels due to the increase in the summer heat and the lack of rain in the winter.

June: Almost the entire western United States was plunged into a drought in early 2020. Farmers abandoned their crops, officials announced extraordinary measures, and the water level in the Hoover Dam reservoir fell to an all-time low.

By September, the US government confirmed that over the previous 20 months, the southwest had experienced its lowest rainfall in more than a century and linked drought to climate change.

June: Hundreds died during a record heat wave in the Pacific Northwest in the United States and Canada, and scientists concluded that it was “virtually impossible” for this wave to occur without climate change.

Over the course of several days, power lines melted and crooked roads appeared.

July: Catastrophic flooding killed more than 300 people in central China’s Henan Province when in just three days it received as much rain as the whole year.

Meanwhile, nearly 200 people were killed in Europe when heavy rains inundated Germany, Belgium and the Netherlands. The scientists concluded that climate change likely increased flooding by about 20 percent.

July: A heat wave, drought and record temperatures have sparked two massive wildfires in California and Oregon that were among the largest in the states’ history.

Scientists say the frequency and intensity of the fires is largely due to the long-running drought and the increase in extreme heat waves caused by climate change.

July: Large swaths of South America suffered from incessant drought. Although Chile has been suffering from a severe drought for a decade linked to global warming, this year Brazil experienced one of the driest years in a century.

In Argentina, the Parana River, the second longest river in South America, fell to its lowest level since 1944.

All over the world, heat waves are increasing in frequency and intensity.

August: In the Mediterranean region, the intense heat and dry weather during the summer caused massive fires that forced thousands from their homes in Algeria, Greece and Turkey.

The fires, which killed two in Greece and at least 65 in Algeria, broke out amid a sweltering heat wave, and some areas in Greece recorded temperatures exceeding 46 degrees Celsius.

late August: All glaciers around the world began to recede due to global warming.

In the Alps, workers at a Swiss resort had to spread protective covers over the glaciers of Mount Titlis during the summer months to protect what remained of the snow.

The government said Switzerland has lost 500 glaciers and could lose 90 percent of the remaining 1,500 by the end of the century if global emissions continue to rise.

August September: Hurricane Ida hit Louisiana as a Category 4 storm, killing nearly 100 people in the United States and causing $64 billion in damage, according to the National Environmental Information Center.

With the rest of the hurricane infiltrating the US mainland, the torrential rains caused sudden torrential rains across the densely populated northeast of the country, causing the death toll from the hurricane to rise.

Climate change increases the strength of hurricanes and at the same time prolongs their stay on the surface of the earth. It is estimated that these storms increased in frequency in the North Atlantic.

September: Russia’s infrastructure and homes are increasingly endangered as permafrost melts and distorts the ground beneath.

This permafrost layer was at one time mainly stable and in some areas has remained frozen since the last ice age. However, global warming threatens the layer of snow, soil, rocks, sand and organic matter.

November: The worst floods in 60 years in South Sudan affected the lives of about 780,000, or one in 14 of the population, according to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees.

Every year, South Sudan witnesses a rainy season, but floods have set records for three years in a row. Scientists say the devastation is likely to increase as temperatures rise.

November: In just two days, a massive storm dumped the equivalent of a month’s rain in the Canadian province of British Columbia, causing floods and mudslides that destroyed roads, railroads and bridges. This storm is likely to be the worst in terms of damage value in Canada’s history, although officials are still working to calculate the damage.

Meteorologists said the source of the rain was an atmospheric river, pointing to a stream of water vapor extending hundreds of kilometers from the tropics. Scientists say atmospheric rivers are expected to increase in size and possibly become more destructive due to climate change.