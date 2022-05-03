Behind the glass display case of the Syrian confectionery Shaamna Sweets, the baklava is stacked in steps, as can be seen in a photo of a local newspaper. The store opened its doors last July on Haagdijk in Breda – traditionally one of the three access roads to the old city center.

The Sugar Feast (Eid-al-Fitr) has made it “chaos” in the store in recent days – it was that busy, says owner Mohammed Ahmed (23) over the phone. Monday and Tuesday the Islamic-Dutch community will celebrate the ‘breaking of the fast’, says Ahmed. In the case of his customers, this means enjoying one of twenty different types of baklava or halawet-el-jibn (a cheese snack made from semolina dough).

How different it is at Burgersdijk & Niermans bookshop – founded in 1894, which had to close its doors last January. “We are located next to the Pieterskerk in Leiden. There is no other store in the area, not many people just pass by”, says ex-owner Arne Steenkamp (63).

Bright spot: a young employee (23) of the classic auction house Burgersdijk & Niermans – which still exists – shows that “young people can still be inspired by the book”, Steenkamp describes the employee, who works in the store next to his work. Classics teacher is also at a gymnasium.

Bakeries and liquor stores

In 2021, CBS will see a slight increase in the number of physical stores in the Netherlands for the first time in years. That released the statistics bureau on Tuesday† Last year the number of stores increased by 655 stores to 83,810 stores in total.

This while the number of shops that gave up their place in the high street had declined steadily in the previous ten years: in 2010 there were still 97,055 stores, in 2020 that number had fallen to 83,155. The number of online stores grew rapidly in 2021, by 28 percent compared to the previous year.

Bakers such as Shaamna in Breda, but also supermarkets, liquor stores and other shops that sell food products, accounted for the largest part of the increase in 2021. This “was to be expected” due to the corona pandemic, says Cor Molenaar, professor by special appointment of marketing and retail, associated at Erasmus University. These stores were allowed to remain open during the lockdowns, which has resulted in a better turnover, which in turn offers more room for expansion.

Confectionery Shaamna Sweets in Breda.

Photo Walter Autumn



The behavior of consumers also changed, says Molenaar. “When you sit at home gloomy, for example, the need to buy new shoes is less than the chance that we indulge in sweets and other goodies.” And the development of online buying behaviour, which means that more and more is sold online, was given an impulse by corona. Molenaar warns that the figures for a year do not say much about a broader trend. According to him, the question is whether the increase in the number of stores is a small revival or a real turnaround.

Bookstore hit hard

Most other categories of stores decreased in numbers again in 2021. Bookstores were hardest hit with a decline of about 8 percent. But the number of physical clothing stores and computer stores also decreased – very slightly.

Bookstore Burgersdijk & Niermans is therefore one of those businesses. The shop distinguished itself with decades-old books, reissues of Latin and Greek texts and knowledge about antiquity. Lecturers at Leiden University and scholars from Japan and South America were among their clientele, says Steenkamp. “Think, for example, of someone looking for a specific edition of Homer.”

The business “just” sold a lot online, says Steenkamp. So the bookshop did not close because the webshop was not doing well.

Why then? Steenkamp’s partner – who owned half of the shares – retired, leaving them with a choice: stop, continue or sell. It was taken over by the Amsterdam auction house Zwiggelaar, whereby the bookshop in Leiden ceased to exist. Much to the chagrin of regular customers.

Bookstores have been struggling for a long time. In September 2021 traders could apply for state aidBut for many it has come too late. The reasons for this are diverse, Steenkamp thinks, from a barely thriving online store to rent increases and reaching retirement age.

Retail expert Cor Molenaar mainly sees that the younger generation “simply” reads less and takes in more information via social media such as YouTube.

Still, according to Steenkamp, ​​the disappearance of his partner is the main reason for the closure of the bookstore. Arno de Bruin, who is now retired, has put his heart and soul into actively collecting, selecting and selling books, says Steenkamp. “You can’t just get that back.” In addition, companies like Amazon are “hugely powerful players.” They have a wide range and can sell on a large scale at a discount through supply contracts, says Steenkamp.

Parts of the personally collected book collection are auctioned in the classic auction house Burgersdijk & Niermans, which was also part of the business. Steenkamp still works there as a freelancer.

Back to Shaamna Sweets and the festivities. On Tuesday, the store is almost too busy to answer the phone. In Damascus, where owner Ahmed lived until 2015, he had an even bigger shop with his father, where you could also sit and have something to eat. He fled to the Netherlands because of the war.

For now, “it’s going well,” says Ahmed. It is a big contrast to all the lockdowns in the past year, he sees. Although the bakery was allowed to remain open, the business was mainly busy with deliveries. That previous hesitation among customers to come to the store now seems miles away.