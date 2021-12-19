Lieutenant-General Osama Rabie said that the navigation rates in the channel during the current year are “very promising”; The revenue generated from January to the first half of December reached $6 billion, a figure that the Suez Canal had not previously recorded.“.

In 2020 (the year of the Corona pandemic), the Suez Canal recorded revenues of 5.61 billion dollars, while in 2019 it recorded revenues of 5.8 billion dollars. It made $5.7 billion in 2018..

The head of the authority stressed that the Suez Canal “has a special place in the conscience of the Egyptians, and its projects are linked to the development of the region and the creation of life in its surroundings, through the establishment of new urban communities, integrated with the industrial and logistical zones being established within the Suez Canal Economic Zone projects, to benefit from the huge volume of goods passing through the canal.

Rabie reviewed the qualitative crossing operations that the canal witnessed during the past year, stressing that these operations bear “strong indications of the competence and experience of the Authority’s guides, which are irreplaceable and indispensable, to ensure the regularity of the navigation movement in the canal.”

He also shed light on the various measures and measures taken by the authority to deal with various challenges, most notably the emerging corona virus crisis and the bad weather crisis, a performance that won many international acclaim..

With regard to the accident of the delinquency of the giant Panamanian container ship “Evergevin”, Rabie confirmed that “it was an exceptional accident and an unprecedented challenge that the Suez Canal had not witnessed before, as several challenges met in it represented in the dimensions of the huge ship and the nature of the solid soil, as well as the bad weather, which required He resorted to unconventional solutions.

He noted that to find a solution to this incident, the authority introduced the use of “dredging” for the first time in marine rescue work, and all workers combined efforts to successfully float the ship..

He continued, “The development projects in the Suez Canal did not stop after the new canal project, as the authority worked on developing the monitoring stations located along the canal, in parallel with the construction of a series of garages on the new canal to face potential emergency situations.”

He added, “Work is also underway to develop the southern sector of the canal from km 122 to km 162, to increase the navigational safety factor and increase the canal’s capacity in that area, by 6 additional ships.”