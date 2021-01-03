The Northern Fleet plans to conduct an expedition in the Novaya Zemlya archipelago in the summer navigation period of 2021. This was reported in press service fleet on Saturday, 2 January.

It is noted that the study of the Arctic will continue together with the Russian Geographical Society. For these purposes, during the summer navigation period, two auxiliary vessels will be used.

In addition, the press service added that last year completed the third joint complex expedition of the Northern Fleet and the Russian Geographical Society, carried out within the framework of the historical and cultural project “The main facade of Russia. History, events, people ”.

On December 21, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree according to which the Northern Fleet will become an interspecific strategic association performing the tasks of the military district, starting from January 1.