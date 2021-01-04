In 2021, the budget of Belarus will receive an additional 1 billion Belarusian rubles (about 390 million dollars) by increasing the rates of some taxes and canceling benefits against the background of the fight against coronavirus infection.

As reported on the air of the TV channel ONT Minister of Finance of Belarus Yuri Seliverstov, the government has revised some of the VAT benefits.

According to Seliverstov, despite the coronavirus pandemic that affected budget revenues, the country’s financial system ended 2020 as planned.

Note that from January 1, an updated version of the tax code was launched in Belarus, providing for the abolition of VAT exemption for the import or sale of medicines and medical devices in the country. The republic has established a 10% VAT rate for these goods.

Earlier it was reported that in Belarus, from the beginning of 2021, the retirement age was increased by six months. Now men can retire at the age of 62.5, women – 57.5. A gradual increase in the retirement age has been carried out in the republic since 2017. By 2022, it should reach 58 years for women and 63 for men.