A beloved and respected athlete in the world of athletics, Toni Abadía (Zaragoza, 30 years old) is going through very difficult months. Champion of Spain of 5,000, 10,000, cross and 10 km on the road, and bronze medal in the 2016 Amsterdam European Championship, among other achievements, see how the Olympic dream of Tokyo is definitely going away because of stomach pains that prevent him from leading a normal life and training normally … and without having a diagnosis that explains them.

“I have had all kinds of tests done: endoscopy, colonoscopy, barium enema, food allergies … and everything goes well. It comforts me to know that it is nothing serious, but it is reducing me to such an extent that I cannot train normally or lead a routine life and this 2021 is becoming very difficult. There is an emotional component that is generating episodes of anxiety, but We do not know if the stomach is bad from anxiety or the anxiety is caused by stomach problems. The last option is to seek psychiatric help because perhaps I am going through a process that requires it, but first you have to exhaust the organic pathways, “he assures AS.

Abadía explains the symptoms she hopes to be able to treat: “It prevents me from sleeping, I wake up many nights feeling hungry.. We do not know if it is of intestinal origin, if it has to do with my gallbladder operation after the Rio Games, side effects of Covid-19 … The hypotheses are many, but whatever it is I have to put solutions because I am immersed in a paved road with many admissions and hospital nights and very unpleasant sensations because sometimes you put yourself in the worst and it generates anxiety pictures. In 2021 I have been more in the hospital than on a running track. We say that injuries are what depletes the athlete, but having a good head is what allows you to have continuity. “

That inability to work with an orderly plan weighs him down. That and relapses. “They affect me a lot. Not having continuity is a disaster for a high-level athlete. When it seems that things are going better, the problem returns and you get frustrated. Start training well and suddenly the stomach pain does not go away, you take antacids because it also generates reflux and burning. At first you hold on, but it increases and you take more antacids, then Almax, it starts to have no effect at all and there comes a point where you have to go over-medicated to a normal training, something basic like a light jog. I can’t keep patching. There comes a time when you must put your foot down when you see that it is impossible. Accept that until I find a solution I will not be able to continue with my normal life. To the component of physical pathologies is added the mental and emotional state of doubting whether what happens to me will be chronic, “he says.

Stomach problems already ruined his aspirations in Rio 2016 and Abadía tries to find causes and relationship: “I have I have been depleted many times in competitions due to similar pain and oppression in the area … I have a nervous pattern because I have a phobia of flying and I work on it, but it is true that it generates that component in me that makes that when I compete abroad I do it worse than in Spain. That accumulated can cause the nerves to go to the stomach and cause irritation. Maybe it can come from there or influence the problem, but we have to identify if it is anxiety that causes the stomach pain or the other way around. When it is known, the necessary treatment will be given, but the process has been very long. “

The difficult situation makes the athlete doubt even himself: “Your head plays tricks on you. I considered myself a very confident person and I am in a position of controversy. On the one hand, I see and feel that everyone supports me and the messages that I am receiving have encouraged me a lot, but I cannot respond as I would like because I feel that I cannot put into practice the values ​​that athletics has taught me. I am in an uncertainty and I do not see the end of the tunnel. I consider myself a privileged person because, for example, Adidas has told me to be calm and not be in a hurry, but although it helps me, I also want to answer them because they have made a bet for me in such a difficult year. “

Athletics makes its way after the year of pandemic and Abadía is very graphic when explaining what it makes him feel that he cannot be part of it: “You see that your teammates start to compete and you can’t. You have to do therapy, for example, stop watching athletics because there comes a time that generates a phobia to see a competition and think that I’m very far from being there. I’m living an unpleasant stage, although I don’t want to make a great drama either because everyone is exposed to something like this happening to them. I didn’t want to make it very public at first because I was reluctant since there are people who are having a lot worse in other areas and that my thing is to have patience that I cannot have in an Olympic year “.

Hard topic for Toni to talk about the Games. With great integrity, he explains: “Talking about competing in Tokyo would be frivolous. First of all, you have to know where you are. I am very far from my acceptable physical form, which is not ideal, and publicly acknowledging that it is no longer in my head to go to Tokyo hurts Because I always say that a Games is not prepared for four years but that you do it for a lifetime and, although I was already in Rio, I know that it will be a scar that I will have for the rest of my life. I will always think that something escaped me and that I couldn’t even fight it. It is like the one who goes to an exam but has not had access to the syllabus. I have felt at a disadvantage, not by anyone but by myself that I have not been able to find the solutions. “

When negative unexpected things happen, a necessary recipe is to see the glass half full and Abadía does it: “The optimistic part is that if you ask me if I sign off from the Games if I find the solution soon I would say yes. Health comes first and I need to get it back to be able to sleep well, rest, have full happiness again. All this affects your temperament, you become curmudgeonly and irascible, you have days when you cry for no reason … It is difficult to digest. I am surrounded by great specialists from a psychologist to doctors of different specialties who are helping me but Having to say goodbye to something I would love to fight and realize that you cannot even be in the fight is hard, but you are already turning years and you consider things. Maybe it’s time to plan for the future beyond athletics. I am very immobile in the physical and I must look for a plan B for when it is not the main engine of my life. I have excess time and I have to channel it because on a mental level it does not help to be without doing anything “.