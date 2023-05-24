By 2021, nearly 50 million people worldwide were victims of modern slavery. This is according to a report published on Wednesday research of the Australian human rights organization Walk Free. This is an increase of 10 million people compared to 2016, the year in which the organization last conducted research into modern slavery. 28 million people were victims of forced labour, 22 million people lived in forced marriage.

Walk Free defines modern slavery as forced labour, often accompanied by threats or violence. The organization cites slavery-like labour, human trafficking and sexual exploitation, as well as forced marriages, as examples. The research results are based on thousands of interviews with survivors of modern slavery from 75 countries.

According to Walk Free, modern slavery is inextricably linked to global problems such as climate change, conflict and oppression. People who flee for these reasons become susceptible to exploitation. According to Walk Free, migrants – women and children above average – are therefore often the victims.

North Korea and Eritrea

With more than 11 million people, India has the most victims of modern slavery. China follows with 5.8 million victims. North Korea is in the lead per capita, one in ten inhabitants is a victim of modern slavery there (more than 2.6 million people). Eritrea follows with more than one in eleven inhabitants (320,000 people). Saudi Arabia (4), Turkey (5) and Russia (8) are also in the top ten.

The Netherlands ranks 157th out of a total of 160 countries surveyed. Ten thousand people in the Netherlands are victims of modern slavery. In addition, the Netherlands is second in the list of countries that take the most action against modern slavery.