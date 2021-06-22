Businessman Carlos Wizard said, in May 2020, that he received from the then interim minister of Health Eduardo Pazuello the mission of monitoring contracts. He also said that Brazil would be “lined” with drugs such as chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine – with no proven efficacy against covid-19. The video with the statements was published this Monday (May 21, 2021) at social networks of the magazine That is.

At the time, Wizard was talking to a journalist from the magazine in a live. At one point, he introduces Pazuello to the journalist and then claims that the general trusted his “negotiation skill” when asking him to follow up on major ministry contracts, even without be an official employee of the portfolio.

“The mission that the general gave me was to accompany the big suppliers, the big contracts. You know that the Ministry of Health’s budget is one of the largest we have in the nation, the largest in the Union, around R$ 150 billion”, declared the businessman.

“Soon, you will see there that Brazil is going to be covered with drugs in the initial phase of treatment, chloroquine, hydroxychloroquine. In other words, some suppliers are national, but there is a lot that is not manufactured in Brazil and that we depend on foreign suppliers.”

The majority group in Covid’s Senate CPI (Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry) of independent and opposition senators suspects that Wizard is one of the leaders of the call. “parallel cabinet”. This cabinet would be responsible for advising President Jair Bolsonaro during the conduct of the pandemic. Among the proposed actions would be the defense of the treatment of covid-19 with ineffective drugs to fight the disease and the immunization of the population through mass contagion.

Wizard was supposed to testify last Thursday (June 17), but he did not attend. The businessman has been in the United States since March 30th. He asked, unsuccessfully, to testify via video call.

New testimony was scheduled for June 30th. Wizard’s lawyer, Adelmo Emerenciano, said he has not yet been formally officiated on the deposition, but assured that his client will attend the collegiate.

When providing testimonial to the CPI on May 20, Pazuello declared that there was no purchase of hydroxychloroquine during his term.

“I didn’t buy any gram of hydroxychloroquine, I didn’t encourage the use of hydroxychloroquine. I had everything that was asked of me distributed. If the State asked, I have it, I deliver“, he spoke.

