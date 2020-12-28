Nia Sharma In the case of photographs, this year was named by Nia Sharma. From Goa vacation to lockdown, Nia Sharma shared many of her bold and cool pictures on social media. Nia debuted in 2020 due to her show ‘Naagin-4’. Apart from this, he also earned a lot of name by winning ‘Danger Player – Made in India’.

Fundy Pandora Nidhi Bhanushali, who played the role of ‘Sonu’ in ‘Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma’, has been in the headlines recently due to her bikini pictures. He also suffered trolling due to these pictures. However, the fund also gave a befitting reply to the trollers and said that the moment the farmers are protesting and taking to the streets in the country, people are more worried about their bikini.

Hina Khan In ‘Bigg Boss-14’, Hina Khan entered as senior contestant. Apart from this, there was a lot of discussion about his avatar in ‘Naagin-5’. But as soon as Bigg Boss came out of the house, Hina arrived in the Maldives for a holiday. Her bikini pictures made a lot of headlines.

Rubina Dilac TV’s ‘Shakti’ Rubina Dilac remains the life of Bigg Boss-14 these days. While her bikini pictures are becoming increasingly viral on social media.

Mandira Bedi Mandira Bedi is 48 years old. But there is no break of his fitness. Recently, she shared her bikini photo, in which everyone saluted her after seeing her toned body.

Karishma Tanna Karishma Tanna won the ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi-10’ in 2020. She was also under house arrest in lockdown. But the pictures of their Maldives vacation lured fans a lot.

Kavita Kaushik Kavita Kaushik also made an entry in ‘Bigg Boss 14’ like Rubina Dilac. His coming and going on the show was full of controversy. Their feud with Rubina Dilac and Abhinav Shukla became so big that even Salman Khan, the host of the show, had to intervene. Kavita Kaushik does yoga and the pictures of her doing yoga in bikini on Instagram also made a lot of headlines.

Mouni Roy Mouni Roy was in the limelight during the Corona transition and lockdown for two reasons. One, she was stuck abroad and the other reason was her bikini photos.

Rashmi Desai Rashmi Desai became the third runner-up in ‘Bigg Boss 13’. In 2020, ‘Naagin’ serial made him a lot of headlines. Meanwhile, Rashmi also shared pictures of some of her bikini photoshoots, which the fans threw a lot of love on.

Sumona Chakraborty Bhuri of ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ shared some of her pictures during the lockdown. In these, she was wearing a bikini at the beach and relaxing. These pictures of Sumona were also the focus of the discussion, as her style in the show is nothing but a bikini-cool look.

Tina Dutta Tina Dutta was in Goa with her friend Aashka Goradia during the Corona transition and lockdown. Tina shared a lot of pictures from there. There were also some bikini pictures which caught the attention of the fans.

Shweta Salve Shweta Salve became a mother in 2020. But at the same time, her bikini pictures also dominated the Internet.

Shraddha Arya Shraddha Arya’s part in career in the year 2020 did not get much special, but her bikini photos on Instagram definitely caught the attention of the fans.

Surbhi Chandana This year, Surbhi Chandna is also named among the most discussed TV actresses. A big reason for this was his entry in Naagin-5. Bikini photos of Lage Hath Surabhi also created a huge explosion on social media.

Shama Alexander Shama Sikander is currently a short distance away from the small screen. But his photoshoots are often in the news on social media. A big reason for this is his bold style. Shama also shared many of her bikini photos with fans and remained in discussion.

Kritika Kamra Kritika Kamra’s bikini photographs, which were part of shows like ‘Kisni Mohabbatein Hai’ and ‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa’, also made headlines in 2020. This avatar of this daughter-daughter-in-law of TV was rarely seen by people.

Donal bisht Donal Bisht created a sensation in an interview recently saying that he too had to face a casting couch. Donal told that a filmmaker had asked him to compromise to play the role. Donal also said that he immediately complained to the police about this. However, prior to this sensational revelation, Donal was also in the news in 2020 due to his photographs, especially bikini photos.

Jennifer Winget ‘Badi’ fame Jennifer Winget is one of the most beautiful actresses in the industry. Jennifer does not usually get into controversies. But in 2020, one of his Instagram stories was very much discussed. She shared her bikini photo. On this, Jennifer was appreciated by many and trolled by many.

Drashti Dhami In the year 2020, Drishti Dhami may not have been in the discussion on the workfront, but this picture of her on social media made a lot of headlines.

Sanjeeda Sheikh In the year 2020, Sanjeeda Sheikh was in discussion due to her life. It was revealed in August that Sanjida and Aamir Ali also have a daughter. The daughter is now 1 year old and for this the couple resorted to surrogacy. Nonetheless, Sanjida shared many of her best pictures in the entire lockdown on the non-all Instagram. There were also some bikini photos, which particularly attracted the attention of the fans.

The year 2020 was discussed in the TV world for many reasons. The lockdown stalled all industry work. Got married in many celebrities. Killers echoed home to many celebrity imaginaries. Many celebrities switched from cooking to lockdown to fit themselves with fat. But in the meantime, there have been 20 such beauties of the TV world, whose photographs have made a lot of headlines. Bikini photos of these TV actresses created a lot of panic on social media. Take a look too-