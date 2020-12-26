Gauhar Khan ‘Bigg Boss-7’ winner Gauhar Khan entered as a senior in ‘Bigg Boss-14’. Gauhar announced the wedding as soon as she walked out after spending two weeks on the show. On 25 December, Gauhar read Nikah in Mumbai with boyfriend Zaid Darbar. From Mehndi to Chixa and Nikah to Valima, Dulhan Gauhar’s style in reception was special and also fantastic.

Sana khan ‘Bigg Boss’ fame actress Sana Khan shocked everyone last month when she decided to leave the industry. Soon after this, Sana also announced that he had married Maulana Anas on 21 November.

Neha Kakkar Singer and Indian Idol judge Neha Kakkar also married Rohanpreet Singh on October 24. This marriage also happened suddenly. Neha first launched the ‘Nehu Da Bhaiya’ video song with Rohanpreet and before the fans could get some understanding Neha got married.

Niti Taylor TV serial ‘Ishqbaaz’ fame Neeti Taylor also married Bawa tested in lockdown. There are officers in the tested army. The two married on August 13.

Sangeeta Chauhan ‘Ek Shringar – Swabhiman’ actress Sangeeta Chauhan married Manish Raisinghan. In the lockdown, the celebrity couple made seven rounds at the gurdwara on 30 June.

Kamya Punjabi ‘Shakti’ and ‘Bigg Boss’ fame Kamya Punjabi married Shalabh Dang on February 10, just before the lockdown in the country. Shalabh is a doctor in Delhi. This is the second marriage of both Kamya and Shalabh.

Neha Pendse Neha Pendse with ‘I came in madam’ married businessman Shardul Beas in early 2020. Both made seven rounds on 5 January.

Shirin Sevani ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ fame Shireen Sevani has also been included in this list. Shirin married on 6 December last year, but the same discussion was more in January and February. Shireen is married to Udayan Sachan. Udyan is a pilot in an online company.

Pooja Banerjee Pooja Banerjee married Kunal Verma on 15 April. The couple also stated that they had canceled the wedding celebration and that the money they had collected for it was donated to the Corona epidemic. Both of them married the court. This couple has also become parents recently.

Ruchika Kapoor Ruchika Kapoor is not an actress, but she has a deep connection with the TV world. Ruchika has courted TV actor Shaheer Sheikh. Ruchika is an executive vice president and executive producer at Ekta Kapoor’s company Balaji Telefilms.

The year 2020 was named after the Corona transition. From common man to special, houses were imprisoned for months. Theaters shut down. Shooting for TV and films stopped. Life came to a standstill. But after the lockdown opens, the new normal has a lot of shehnai of happiness. Many celebrities associated with the TV world made seven rounds. Gauhar Khan, Neha Kakkar, Pooja Banerjee, Neeti Taylor, Kamya Punjabi … all beautiful beauties have got married. Their beauty also dazzled in the couple of bride. But now that the year is at its final stop, let us take a look at the bride avatar of these beauties. You should also tell which of you has liked the bride avatar of Hasina the most.